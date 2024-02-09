 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Previews
Cut Line: Time for PGA Tour to change up its swings?
MLB: New York Mets-Press Conference
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler suspended through World Series for fabricating injuries
Kate Douglass
World Swimming Championships 2024 Doha: How to watch, schedule, entry lists, preview

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nflawards_240209.jpg
NFL award voters need to make their ballots public
nbc_ffhh_sbprops_240209.jpg
Happy Hour’s favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
nbc_pft_emmittsmith_240209.jpg
Smith: I’m ‘tired of being sold’ on Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Previews
Cut Line: Time for PGA Tour to change up its swings?
MLB: New York Mets-Press Conference
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler suspended through World Series for fabricating injuries
Kate Douglass
World Swimming Championships 2024 Doha: How to watch, schedule, entry lists, preview

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nflawards_240209.jpg
NFL award voters need to make their ballots public
nbc_ffhh_sbprops_240209.jpg
Happy Hour’s favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
nbc_pft_emmittsmith_240209.jpg
Smith: I’m ‘tired of being sold’ on Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL

February 9, 2024 01:05 PM
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson looks back on his NFL career, reveals his fantasy league performances and discusses the advantages of having a track and field background at the professional level.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_sbprops_240209.jpg
5:30
Happy Hour’s favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_riggleinterview_240209.jpg
11:17
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qjohnsonintv_240209.jpg
7:26
Johnston reflects on rookie lessons learned
Now Playing
TreyMcBride.JPG
8:50
McBride looking forward to full season with Murray
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_drewbreesintv_240208.jpg
8:22
Brees: Purdy succeeds ‘outside the system’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hartman_240208.jpg
9:17
How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_240208.jpg
7:02
Trying to nail Super Bowl Gatorade bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_osborn_240208.jpg
7:02
How Osborn, Vikings handled QB upheaval
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_emmittsmith_240208.jpg
9:37
Smith breaks down McCaffrey, Pacheco’s games
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_crosby_240208.jpg
11:22
Crosby: Chiefs’ culture keeps them on top
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mattryan_240208.jpg
14:50
Ryan ‘incredibly impressed’ with Purdy’s play
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_owens_240208.jpg
11:10
Owens: Purdy must take what Chiefs give him
Now Playing