Watch Now
How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson looks back on his NFL career, reveals his fantasy league performances and discusses the advantages of having a track and field background at the professional level.
Up Next
Happy Hour’s favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
Happy Hour's favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
The Happy Hour crew runs through the top Super Bowl LVIII prop bets, including the longest TD, which QB will throw the first interception and taking the under on touchdowns.
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction
Kansas City Chiefs supporter and actor/comedian Rob Riggle joins the Happy Hour crew to discuss the secret to being a celebrity super fan and give insight into his fantasy football experience.
Johnston reflects on rookie lessons learned
Johnston reflects on rookie lessons learned
Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston reflects on what he learned in his first NFL season, the impact of playing alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and his chemistry with Justin Herbert.
McBride looking forward to full season with Murray
McBride looking forward to full season with Murray
Trey McBride unpacks his season after setting the Arizona franchise record for most receptions by a tight end and finishing in the top five overall, and speaks to the connection he's building with Kyler Murray.
Brees: Purdy succeeds ‘outside the system’
Brees: Purdy succeeds 'outside the system'
Drew Brees sits down with Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers to discuss sitting high draft pick quarterbacks to start their careers, what he sees from Brock Purdy, Super Bowl LVIII predictions and more.
How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL
How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL
Former Notre Dame QB prospect Sam Hartman joins the FFHH crew to discuss his experience at the Senior Bowl, developing as a player, playing with Joe Alt and more.
Trying to nail Super Bowl Gatorade bet
Trying to nail Super Bowl Gatorade bet
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher use the DraftKings Sportsbook to analyze some non-game action Super Bowl prop bets, including Gatorade bath color and Las Vegas landmarks shown on the broadcast.
How Osborn, Vikings handled QB upheaval
How Osborn, Vikings handled QB upheaval
Vikings WR K.J. Osborn stops by the show to chat about his time in Minnesota, predict the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII and look back on how the Vikings handled losing Kirk Cousins in the middle of the season.
Smith breaks down McCaffrey, Pacheco’s games
Smith breaks down McCaffrey, Pacheco’s games
Emmitt Smith explains what makes Christian McCaffrey such a unique weapon at running back, analyzes the difference at the position in the era of committees, names his skill position Mount Rushmore and more.
Crosby: Chiefs’ culture keeps them on top
Crosby: Chiefs’ culture keeps them on top
Raiders’ DE Maxx Crosby discusses how the Chiefs’ institutional knowledge helps them stay successful, breaks down the art of trash talking in the NFL, and talks Antonio Pierce getting the Las Vegas head coach job.
Ryan ‘incredibly impressed’ with Purdy’s play
Ryan ‘incredibly impressed’ with Purdy’s play
Matt Ryan stops by the FFHH set in Las Vegas to offer his thoughts on how Super Bowl LVIII might play out, what makes Kyle Shanahan an effective play caller, how the Falcons distributed their touches in 2023 and more.
Owens: Purdy must take what Chiefs give him
Owens: Purdy must take what Chiefs give him
Terrell Owens reviews how San Francisco played against Detroit in the NFC Championship, shares what they need to do to defeat the Chiefs, reveals his top wideouts right now, and which current QB he'd like to play with.