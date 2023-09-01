Watch Now
Gardner opens up about Rodgers-Wilson connection
Sauce Gardner joins Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew to talk Aaron Rodgers as a Jet, facing off with Garrett Wilson every day in practice, Mekhi Becton overcoming adversity and much more.
Berry’s Week 1 waiver adds: Musgrave, Jones, more
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze the top waiver pickups ahead of Week 1, including running backs and pass catcher adds, defensive streamers and IR stashes.
Recapping the Fantasy Football Happy Hour draft
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the Fantasy Football Happy Hour NFL draft and break down the positives and negatives of the players on each other's teams heading into the 2023 season.
How Burrow, Kupp injuries impact Week 1 teams
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discusses how Joe Burrow's 'day-to-day' injury status and Cooper Kupp's potential hamstring setback will impact NFL fantasy teams in Week 1.
Berry buying into Howell, Gainwell after preseason
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the second round of preseason storylines they are buying into, led by Sam Howell as a quality fantasy streamer, Kenneth Gainwell's role with the Eagles, and more.
Berry: Waller could have ‘top-2 fantasy TE upside’
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the first round of preseason storylines they are buying into, from Darren Waller's "top-2 fantasy TE upside" to Garrett Wilson becoming the new "Davante Adams".
Berry’s preseason risers led by Akers, Ferguson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss notable players whose fantasy stock is on the rise after preseason, including Cam Akers, Jake Ferguson, Raheem Mostert, and Jahan Dotson.
Berry runs through his favorite fantasy team names
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through a handful of their favorite fantasy team names for the 2023 season as part of Berry's Ten Lists of Ten.
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into the latest injury news surrounding Cooper Kupp and Kendre Miller and what this means for fantasy managers.
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers preview Berry's "chicken" and "unsexy" players that will help you win your fantasy football league, headlined by Diontae Johnson, Jared Goff, and Isiah Pacheco.
How Wilson’s injury impacts Achane, Mostert
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into the fantasy implications for Dolphins RBs after Jeff Wilson was placed on IR and what this means for the likes of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.
Wide receiver betting primer for 2023: Diggs, Hill
Jay Croucher reveals which odds he likes in wide receiver betting markets for 2023 including Stefon Diggs and Amon-Ra St. Brown for most receiving yards and Tyreek Hill for most receiving TDs.