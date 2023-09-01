 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Mets’ Carlos Carrasco is done for the season after breaking his pinky in a weightlifting mishap
Mike O'Gara.jpg
In Barry Wanser’s honor, Mike O’Gara calls Portland title win: ‘I’m happy to cover for him’
Palou triumph.jpg
IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules

Top Clips

nbc_golf_foldsofhonorrd2hl_230905.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
nbc_bettingb1gweek2_230905__472687.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 2 slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Mets’ Carlos Carrasco is done for the season after breaking his pinky in a weightlifting mishap
Mike O'Gara.jpg
In Barry Wanser’s honor, Mike O’Gara calls Portland title win: ‘I’m happy to cover for him’
Palou triumph.jpg
IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules

Top Clips

nbc_golf_foldsofhonorrd2hl_230905.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
nbc_bettingb1gweek2_230905__472687.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 2 slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gardner opens up about Rodgers-Wilson connection

September 1, 2023 02:07 PM
Sauce Gardner joins Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew to talk Aaron Rodgers as a Jet, facing off with Garrett Wilson every day in practice, Mekhi Becton overcoming adversity and much more.
Up Next
nbc_berry_waiverwire_230905.jpg
7:07
Berry’s Week 1 waiver adds: Musgrave, Jones, more
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftrecap_230905.jpg
8:47
Recapping the Fantasy Football Happy Hour draft
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoworldplayers_230905.jpg
28:52
How Burrow, Kupp injuries impact Week 1 teams
Now Playing
Berry_Howell_(1).jpg
13:30
Berry buying into Howell, Gainwell after preseason
Now Playing
Berry_Waller_(1).jpg
13:34
Berry: Waller could have ‘top-2 fantasy TE upside’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_preseasonrisersv2_230901.jpg
8:32
Berry’s preseason risers led by Akers, Ferguson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_badfantasyteamnames_230901.jpg
2:58
Berry runs through his favorite fantasy team names
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kupp_rotoworld_230901.jpg
6:05
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
Now Playing
nbc_berry_unsexy_230901.jpg
3:14
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wilsonir_230831.jpg
2:38
How Wilson’s injury impacts Achane, Mostert
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bettingreceiverprimer_230831.jpg
7:57
Wide receiver betting primer for 2023: Diggs, Hill
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier5receivers_230831.jpg
6:22
Pittman an undervalued tier five WR in fantasy
Now Playing