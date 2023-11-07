 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 9: Jonathan Taylor is Taking Over
Macri High Limit
High Limit Racing will expand in 2024, create second national sprint car series
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Voting opens for Most Popular Driver award

Top Clips

nbc_dps_timhasselbeckinterview_231107.jpg
Maye pushing Williams for QB1 status in 2024 draft
nbc_dps_chargersjetsrecap_231107.jpg
Chargers-Jets wasn’t ‘a good game for either team’
nbc_dps_michigandiscipline_231107.jpg
Report: Big Ten told Michigan it could face action

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Herbert a top option on Week 10 RB waivers

November 7, 2023 01:41 PM
If you can’t jump on Khalil Herbert on waivers and need a running back, Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher suggest some options for potential pickups in Week 10.
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231107.jpg
3:44
Berry’s Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
nbc_ffhh_weekend_warriors_231106.jpg
6:33
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231106.jpg
2:56
Will Herbert put up numbers against the Jets?
nbc_ffhh_playernews_231106.jpg
33:01
Stroud’s monster performance headlines Week 9
nbc_ffhh_mnfpost_231106.jpg
1:59
Berry’s best plays for Monday Night Football
nbc_ffhh_johnson_231103v3.jpg
17:10
Johnson paces Steelers against Titans on TNF
nbc_ffhh_pikcuplines_231103.jpg
2:01
Week 9 Pick-Up Lines: Saints’ Shaheed or Kamara?
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231103.jpg
12:36
Bills’ Davis trending up in fantasy ahead of SNF
nbc_ffhh_higgins_231103.jpg
8:57
Regression Files: ‘Stick with’ Higgins in Wk. 9
nbc_ffhh_watson_231103.jpg
2:54
What will Browns’ Watson look like if he plays?
nbc_ffhh_tnfpreview_231102.jpg
3:58
Berry’s fantasy preview for Titans vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbs_231102.jpg
6:03
Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Jones
