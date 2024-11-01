Watch Now
How does Wilson’s epic catch compare to OBJ's?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss Garrett Wilson's incredible catch vs. the Houston Texans, comparing the one-handed snag to Odell Beckham Jr.'s epic grab in 2014.
Up Next
Flacco’s low rushing yards prop an enticing bet
Flacco's low rushing yards prop an enticing bet
Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ touchdown passes and Joe Flacco over 1.5 rushing yards.
Gesicki, Johnson are underrated TE plays in Week 9
Gesicki, Johnson are underrated TE plays in Week 9
Denny Carter joins FFHH to discuss under-the-radar fantasy players in Week 9, including Mike Gesicki, Juwan Johnson and Joe Flacco.
Adams, Wilson prove both can thrive in same game
Adams, Wilson prove both can thrive in same game
The FFHH crew break down the strong showings from Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson on Thursday Night Football, discussing the significance of the performances for fantasy managers.
Daniels, Nix headline Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate
Daniels, Nix headline Berry's Week 9 QB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers highlight several quarterbacks who fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 9, including Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa.
Week 9 TNF best bets: Target Mixon, Hunter
Week 9 TNF best bets: Target Mixon, Hunter
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 9 TNF matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Jets, including the over on Joe Mixon's rushing attempts and Danielle Hunter's sacks.
Berry’s flex picks for NFL Week 9: Smith, Brown
Berry's flex picks for NFL Week 9: Smith, Brown
Matthew Berry gives his best Week 9 flex players, including Geno Smith, Chase Brown, Zach Ertz and Courtland Sutton.
Nacua tops Berry’s Week 9 WR/TE Love/Hate list
Nacua tops Berry's Week 9 WR/TE Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 9, including Puka Nacua, Chris Olave, Evan Engram and Diontae Johnson.
Kamara, Jones lead Berry’s NFL Week 9 RB Love/Hate
Kamara, Jones lead Berry's NFL Week 9 RB Love/Hate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss why New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara tops the fantasy football Week 9 running back Love/Hate list, which also includes Aaron Jones, De'Von Achane and Tony Pollard.
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?
The FFHH crew breaks down the Baltimore Ravens' trade for Diontae Johnson, discussing is fit on a roster with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as receiving options.
Is Herbert ‘back on the fantasy radar?’
Is Herbert 'back on the fantasy radar?'
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze Justin Herbert's progression with the Chargers, Calvin Ridley's fantasy outlook after a big game and Sam LaPorta returning to top-tier tight end status.
Colts’ fantasy outlook with Flacco as starter
Colts' fantasy outlook with Flacco as starter
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to the Indianapolis Colts benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco, discussing the move and what it means for the team moving forward.