Watch Now
Impact of Chase, Pierce injuries in Week 10
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including the significance of injuries to Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase and Texans RB Dameon Pierce.
Up Next
St. Brown credits OC Johnson for rise to stardom
St. Brown credits OC Johnson for rise to stardom
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher chat with Lions' superstar WR Amon-Ra St. Brown about his relationship with fans, his elite standing in fantasy football, working with OC Ben Johnson and much more.
Week 10 outlook for Stroud, White, Dotson
Week 10 outlook for Stroud, White, Dotson
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the potential impact fantasy managers can expect from C.J. Stroud, Rachaad White and Jahan Dotson in Week 10 after their big performances last weekend.
Week 10 early lines: Packers-Steelers, NYG-DAL
Week 10 early lines: Packers-Steelers, NYG-DAL
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew dive into the DraftKings' early lines for Week 10 including Packers-Steelers, Giants-Cowboys and more.
Week 10 start/sits: Cook, Purdy, Brown, Robinson
Week 10 start/sits: Cook, Purdy, Brown, Robinson
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss several players they’re starting or sitting in Week 10 lineups.
Berry’s Week 10 QB news: Fields, Levis, Wentz
Berry’s Week 10 QB news: Fields, Levis, Wentz
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look at the impact of Justin Fields' potential return to the Bears lineup, Will Levis being named the Titans starter, the Rams signing Carson Wentz and more.
Eye Dell, Douglas on Week 10 WR waivers
Eye Dell, Douglas on Week 10 WR waivers
With some crucial wide receivers on bye in Week 10, Matthew Berry and Co. pick Tank Dell and Demario Douglas as a few of their suggested pickups at the position.
Croucher joins O’Connell for COY bandwagon
Croucher joins O’Connell for COY bandwagon
Matthew Berry and Co. open up the DraftKings Sportsbook to pick a few bets that might pay off.
Berry: Pick up Murray on waivers if you can
Berry: Pick up Murray on waivers if you can
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate Kyler Murray’s fantasy outlook as he projects to return and pick their Week 10 waiver wire QB, TE and DST suggestions.
Herbert a top option on Week 10 RB waivers
Herbert a top option on Week 10 RB waivers
If you can’t jump on Khalil Herbert on waivers and need a running back, Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher suggest some options for potential pickups in Week 10.
Berry’s Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
Berry's Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
Matthew Berry gives his Sunday Scaries, including Davante Adams having another underwhelming performance, Cooper Kupp missing Matthew Stafford and more.
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
Matthew Berry highlights his Weekend Warriors from the Week 9 slate, including Rhamondre Stevenson's big day, Aaron Jones' bounce back performance, Amari Cooper's connection with Deshaun Watson and more.