Top News

Marshall v Notre Dame

2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_top10_230804.jpg
Jefferson, CMC top Berry’s top 10 overall rankings
nbc_ffhh_ridedie_230804.jpg
Berry: St. Brown was always the ‘clubhouse leader’
nbc_pft_joshjacobs_v2_230804.jpg
What is end game for Jacobs’ stalemate with LV?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is DTR worth a flier in dynasty after HOF Game?

August 4, 2023 10:09 AM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers provide their takeaways from the Hall of Fame game, discussing Zach Wilson's future behind Aaron Rodgers, a potential late-round dynasty flier in Cleveland, and more.
nbc_ffhh_top10_230804.jpg
4:57
Jefferson, CMC top Berry’s top 10 overall rankings
nbc_ffhh_ridedie_230804.jpg
6:32
Berry: St. Brown was always the ‘clubhouse leader’
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
10:54
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
nbc_berry_ffhhgrid_230802.jpg
22:50
Berry reveals his Fantasy Football Immaculate Grid
nbc_berry_rotoworldheadlines_230802.jpg
15:43
Berry details Kupp’s injury; Campbell wants a lion
nbc_berry_kuppinjury_230802.jpg
3:15
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
nbc_ffhh_saquonbarkley_230731_1920x1080.jpg
27:48
Berry eyes ‘huge year’ for Barkley after contract
Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
5:09
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
20:48
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
Berry_Fields_split_(1).jpg
5:13
Berry revealing 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ during HOF game
Berry_Taylor_Split_(1).jpg
10:36
Would Berry take Taylor if he drafted today?
nbc_ffhh_wrtotals_230726.jpg
2:06
Why Diggs is poised for a big fantasy season
