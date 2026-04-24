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2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Mets’ Francisco Lindor goes on injured list with more extreme calf injury than Juan Soto’s
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises
Seahawks fill RB void with Price at No. 32
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Price will get chance to be lead back for Seahawks
April 23, 2026 11:22 PM
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson and Jay Croucher discuss the Seattle Seahawks closing out the first round drafting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.
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