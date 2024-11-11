Watch Now
Goff throws five INTs, still secures win on SNF
The FFHH crew breaks down an entertaining Sunday night game between the Lions and Texans, one that included a poor performance by Jared Goff, another touchdown for Amon-Ra St. Brown and a breakout from John Metchie.
Week 10 MNF best bets: Target TE Smith, RB Mostert
The FFHH crew details their favorite prop bets for the big Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, including the over on tight end Jonnu Smith’s receptions.
Robinson has huge game in tough loss to Saints
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss an amazing Week 10 outing for running back Bijan Robinson, who earned Weekend Warrior status after rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Saints.
Harris, Jones headline fantasy injuries to monitor
The FFHH crew analyzes the health of various key fantasy contributors, including running backs Najee Harris, Aaron Jones and Tank Bigsby, as well as tight ends Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid.
Jets falter offensively in big loss to Cardinals
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers talk about the New York Jets, a team that came into the year with huge expectations but hit rock bottom once again after getting blown out by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.
Is Wilson’s play sustainable going forward?
The FFHH crew breaks down an entertaining 28-27 win for the Steelers over the Commanders, discussing the recent play of Russell Wilson and his favorite wide receiver, George Pickens.
McCaffrey looks solid in return from injury
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the impressive return from injury for star running back Christian McCaffrey and analyze strong fantasy outings from wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings.
This Herbert prop bet is an enticing play
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Justin Herbert throwing over 226.5 passing yards in a Sunday afternoon battle against the Titans.
Should you buy, sell or hold on Hill?
The FFHH crew previews Week 10, highlighting three exciting matchups, including a Monday Night Football battle between Tyreek Hill’s Miami Dolphins and Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams.
Hill, Jones are Week 10 fantasy sleeper plays
Denny Carter joins Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew to share what mainstream media does not want you to know, including some interesting facts about Taysom Hill and Daniel Jones.
Snatch up Rodgers, Legette on waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers share their top Week 10 waiver wire targets, including a star quarterback and underrated wide receiver who are still available in most leagues.
Lawrence not expected to play against Vikings
The FFHH crew breaks down Trevor Lawrence most likely being out for a Week 10 game against the Vikings, discussing what this injury could mean for Doug Pederson and the Jaguars moving forward.