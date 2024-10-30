Watch Now
Where Daniels, Jackson stand in MVP markets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their top futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 8, with looks at Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tracy Jr. has ‘clearly’ taken over as Giants RB1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into key fantasy storylines after the Giants-Steelers Monday night clash, including Tyrone Tracy Jr., George Pickens, and Darius Slayton.
‘Wheels up’ for Commanders’ Ertz in fantasy
Matthew Berry outlines why veteran tight ends Zach Ertz, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith are among the top pickups at their position after Week 8.
Guerendo, Warren can provide RB help off waivers
FFHH makes cases for Jaylen Warren, Isaac Guerendo, and Tyjae Spears as the top running backs to add from waivers ahead of Week 9 action.
Stafford, Nix are viable QB streamers for Week 9
FFHH shares why fantasy managers in need of quarterback help should look to Matthew Stafford, Bo Nix, and Jameis Winston on the waiver wire ahead of Week 9.
Bills’ Coleman is primed to continue fantasy rise
Keon Coleman's recent emergence with the Buffalo Bills is a positive development for fantasy managers who remained patient with the rookie WR, who appears set to deliver down the stretch.
Tillman, Downs lead Week 9 fantasy WR waiver adds
Josh Downs stands as Matthew Berry’s “No. 1 pickup at wide receiver” this week, while Cedric Tillman has the chance to emerge as waiver wire gold as a weekly WR2.
Jones’ passing yards worth a bet vs. Steelers?
FFHH give their favorite bets for Monday's matchup between the Giants and Steelers and take a look at the game's top fantasy options.
Richardson hits a new low, Pittman unstartable?
The Week 8 Sunday Scaries are led by a pair of Indianapolis Colts, as Anthony Richardson's dreadful passing numbers make Michael Pittman Jr. unstartable in fantasy football.
Nix a ‘viable streamer,’ Cook cooks for Bills
Happy Hour shares their Weekend Warriors for NFL Week 8 in fantasy football, led by Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Bills running back James Cook and Packers running back Josh Jacobs.
Kelce has his best fantasy game of the year
Travis Kelce’s season-best game tops the fantasy news from the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders; FFHH also analyzes whether Xavier Worthy or DeAndre Hopkins is the better Kansas City receiver for the rest of the season.
Cousins looks better for ATL as Pitts, Mooney star
FFHH reviews the Falcons' Week 8 win over the Buccaneers, in which an improved Kirk Cousins had a strong connection with Kyle Pitts and Darnell Mooney while Cade Otton emerged in Tampa Bay's passing game.
Browns’ Tillman a sudden fantasy star with Winston
Cedric Tillman is making good on Happy Hour's preseason predictions, now that Deshaun Watson has made way for Jameis Winston with the Browns, leading FFHH's takeaways from Cleveland's win over the Ravens.