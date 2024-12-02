Watch Now
Daniels, McLaurin go off for Commanders in big win
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss which players earned Weekend Warrior status in Week 13, including Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, who led the Commanders to a 42-19 victory over the Titans.
Lawrence, Hill headline fantasy injuries to watch
The FFHH crew analyzes the health of Trevor Lawrence, Taysom Hill and other key fantasy contributors, providing the latest updates on the battered players and discussing the ramifications of the injuries.
Week 13 MNF best bets: Target WRs Sutton, Vele
The FFHH crew details their favorite prop bets for a big Week 13 Monday Night Football matchup in Denver between the Browns and Broncos, including the over on wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s receiving yards.
TE McBride continues stellar season for Cardinals
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers talk about Sam Darnold and the Vikings barely squeaking out a victory over Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, despite solid afternoons from Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.
QB Wilson carves up Bengals in huge AFC North win
The FFHH crew breaks down an entertaining 44-38 win for the Steelers over the Bengals, analyzing another great game by Russell Wilson, a strong effort from Najee Harris and a possible emergence from Pat Freiermuth.
Does Taylor keep his job next season for Bengals?
The FFHH crew takes a deep dive into all things Bengals, explaining what exactly has gone wrong this season in Cincinnati and analyzing the future of head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Hurts outplays Jackson as Eagles beat Ravens 24-19
The FFHH crew explains what Jalen Hurts did well in a victory over Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and the Ravens, analyzing the remaining schedule for the Eagles and exploring the possibility of Philadelphia winning out.
Could Eagles’ RB Barkley win the NFL MVP award?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss whether running back Saquon Barkley can win the NFL MVP award in his first season with the Eagles, also evaluating a subpar evening for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
49ers’ RB McCaffrey suffers another brutal injury
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dive into the ramifications of star Christian McCaffrey's latest injury, debating if the 49ers can still make the playoffs without their franchise running back on the field.
Mayfield primed for big fantasy game vs. Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the top quarterback plays in Week 13, discussing why Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes are primed for fantasy production.
Lower expectations for Flowers, Pitts in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why they're fading Zay Flowers and Kyle Pitts in fantasy given the recent trends with both pass catchers.
Pickens, Sutton lead top WR plays in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Nico Collins, George Pickens and Cortland Sutton are in for big fantasy games during Week 13.