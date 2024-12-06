 Skip navigation
Top News

Devin Simonson signs ClubMX Supercross East contract for 2025
How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work, and why seeding is so confusing
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results

Top Clips

Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season
Grass League showcases ‘high stakes’ par 3 golf
HLs: Homa struggles at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

Devin Simonson signs ClubMX Supercross East contract for 2025
How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work, and why seeding is so confusing
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results

Top Clips

Analyzing Tiger's legendary 2000 season
Grass League showcases 'high stakes' par 3 golf
HLs: Homa struggles at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Reed pulls a disappearing act vs. Lions in Week 14

December 6, 2024 12:59 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew recap the Green Bay Packers' Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, including Jayden Reed's goose egg and Tucker Kraft's performance.
4:17
Jeudy’s over on receptions top Week 14 best bets
5:42
Grab Titans’ Levis off waivers ahead of Sunday
10:07
Sanders, O’Connell highlight Week 14 sleepers
6:33
Hall, Walker headline key Week 14 NFL injuries
3:41
Patrick shows Lions’ wealth of options vs. GB
10:35
Ferguson needs to be in Week 14 fantasy lineups
5:07
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid
12:53
Expect big numbers from London, Nabers in Week 14
11:27
Kamara, Pollard lead top fantasy RBs of Week 14
5:10
Declining workload hurts Hubbard, White in Week 14
4:01
TNF bets: Williams, Patrick props provide value
7:20
Darnold, Burrow headline QB Week 14 Love list
