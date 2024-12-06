Watch Now
Reed pulls a disappearing act vs. Lions in Week 14
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew recap the Green Bay Packers' Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, including Jayden Reed's goose egg and Tucker Kraft's performance.
Up Next
Jeudy’s over on receptions top Week 14 best bets
Jeudy's over on receptions top Week 14 best bets
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch NFL Week 14 player prop bets to Denny Carter, including Jerry Jeudy's over on receptions and Drew Lock's over on rushing yards.
Grab Titans’ Levis off waivers ahead of Sunday
Grab Titans' Levis off waivers ahead of Sunday
With some key players on a bye in Week 14, the FFHH crew give some waiver wire targets ahead of Sunday, including a couple of Tennessee Titans and three standouts on the Cleveland Browns offense.
Sanders, O’Connell highlight Week 14 sleepers
Sanders, O'Connell highlight Week 14 sleepers
Denny Carter joins the show to share what the mainstream media does not want you to know, including some Week 14 sleeper candidates in Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ray Davis and Aidan O'Connell.
Hall, Walker headline key Week 14 NFL injuries
Hall, Walker headline key Week 14 NFL injuries
The FFHH crew evaluate the health of a few key running backs going into NFL Week 14, including why the New York Jets could be without Breece Hall against the Miami Dolphins.
Patrick shows Lions’ wealth of options vs. GB
Patrick shows Lions' wealth of options vs. GB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze some key performances in the Detroit Lions' Week 14 victory over the Green Bay Packers, including a breakout game from wide receiver Tim Patrick.
Ferguson needs to be in Week 14 fantasy lineups
Ferguson needs to be in Week 14 fantasy lineups
The FFHH crew preview NFL Week 14, highlighting three matchups, including why Jake Ferguson needs to be in fantasy lineups for the Dallas Cowboys' clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid
The FFHH crew urge fantasy managers to be cautious before starting DK Metcalf, Adam Thielen and Dalton Kincaid given their recent trends and tough matchups in Week 14.
Expect big numbers from London, Nabers in Week 14
Expect big numbers from London, Nabers in Week 14
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss the top fantasy pass catchers for Week 14, breaking down the potential of Malik Nabers, Drake London, Mike Evans and more.
Kamara, Pollard lead top fantasy RBs of Week 14
Kamara, Pollard lead top fantasy RBs of Week 14
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Alvin Kamara, Tony Pollard and Isaac Guerendo are running backs that should be in for big fantasy games in Week 14.
Declining workload hurts Hubbard, White in Week 14
Declining workload hurts Hubbard, White in Week 14
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain why they're out on Chuba Hubbard and Rachaad White in Week 14, citing workload changes as a major reasons for fading both running backs.
TNF bets: Williams, Patrick props provide value
TNF bets: Williams, Patrick props provide value
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. give their favorite prop bets for Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, discussing action on Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick.