MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tony Rojas
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
jonah_tong.jpg
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Wilson and Taylor over REC yards are strong bets

September 19, 2025 01:37 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pick best bets for week 3 including Jonathan Taylor and Garrett Wilson receiving yards.

nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
02:10
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
nbc_ffhh_btjr_250919.jpg
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
nbc_ffhh_tucker_250919.jpg
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week
nbc_ffhh_jayden_250919.jpg
04:35
How Daniels’ injury impacts Commander’s offense
nbc_ffhh_ontap_250919.jpg
06:07
Debating start/sit decisions for Week 3
nbc_ffhh_ollie_250919.jpg
02:51
Can Gordon get more involved in MIA backfield?
nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
01:26
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
05:02
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
02:36
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustration_250919.jpg
05:38
Franklin worthy of a flex spot in 12-team leagues
mahomes.jpg
02:15
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover vs. Giants
nbc_bte_w3bb_250919.jpg
01:23
NFL Week 3 best bets: Target Chiefs on SNF
nbc_roto_lionsravens_250919.jpg
02:12
Buy low on the loser between Ravens and Lions
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
06:13
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
05:22
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
05:32
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?
nbc_pft_brady_250919.jpg
13:00
Brady’s commentary job a ‘conflict of interest’
nbc_pft_mikemcdanielfuture_250919.jpg
11:47
Are McDaniel’s days in Miami numbered?
nbc_pft_dophinserrors_250919.jpg
11:53
Dolphins’ errors help Bills secure Week 3 win
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250919.jpg
08:21
Florio ‘curious’ to see how Wentz fits with MIN
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
05:28
Daniels ‘preparing mentally’ but may not start
nbc_pft_tuaconvo_250919.jpg
11:30
Is it time for Dolphins to move on from Tua?
nbc_pft_billshump_250919.jpg
13:42
Are Bills prepared to get over postseason hump?
nbc_pft_billsdolphinsrecap_250919.jpg
06:10
Bills defeat Dolphins on TNF to start 3-0
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_250918.jpg
04:12
Williams, Wilson have favorable matchups Week 3
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250918.jpg
03:08
Allen leads most bet props for TNF Week 3
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_250918.jpg
02:16
Stroud, Love may disappoint NFL Week 3
nbc_ffhh_hatepass_250918.jpg
02:02
Avoid Jeudy and Coleman NFL Week 3
nbc_ffhh_lovepass_250918.jpg
13:34
Ride with Flowers, Metcalf in NFL Week 3
nbc_ffhh_haterb_250918.jpg
05:24
Reconsider using Judkins, Tracy Jr. in Week 3

nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
nbc_dls_tuastruggles_250919.jpg
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
nbc_dls_tnfrecap_250919.jpg
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250919.jpg
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
mpx_dolphins.jpg
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
nbc_bte_nylvsphx_250919.jpg
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
nbc_bte_lvavsind_250919.jpg
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
McDanielDPSLeBatard.jpg
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
nbc_cfb_indconfpreview_250919.jpg
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
11:40
Jefferson-Wooden, Lyles make history in 200m
nbc_pl_richardsclassicplkitsfeature_250919.jpg
07:15
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
nbc_smx_brothersfeature_250919.jpg
02:10
Jett Lawrence on rematch vs. brother, Hunter
oly_atw200_mjwfinal_250919.jpg
09:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m title to 100m gold
oly_atw400h_interviews_250919.jpg
03:05
Jones, Cockrell, Muhammad dissect 400mH final
oly_atm200_lylesfinal_250919.jpg
07:29
Lyles, Bednarek give U.S. 1-2 finish in 200m final
oly_atm400h_benjaminfinal_250919_v2.jpg
10:56
Benjamin adds 400m world title to Olympic gold
oly_atwhep_worlds_hall200_250919.jpg
04:54
Hall has sizeable lead for 2nd day of heptathlon
oly_atw400h_bolfinal_250919.jpg
05:43
Bol brings it for 400mH world title; Jones silver
oly_atw800_hodgkinsonsemi_250919.jpg
05:22
Hodgkinson wins 800m heat, 4th-fastest overall
oly_atm5k_fisherheat_250919.jpg
07:35
Fisher qualifies for men’s 5000m final at worlds
nbc_wnba_topplays_250919.jpg
01:43
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
04:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
04:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Lawrence_Bros_raw.jpg
06:10
Hunter chasing Jett in SMX Championship
nbc_wnba_playoffcheckin_250918.jpg
19:31
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
nbc_moto_smxinsider_250918.jpg
14:11
Expect ‘drama’ in SMX World Championship Final