Watch Now
Kupp and Adams best bets for NFL receiving leader
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the NFL receiving leader odds for the 2023-24 season, highlighting the best value bets and who could surprise the field.
Up Next
Why Diggs is poised for a big fantasy season
Why Diggs is poised for a big fantasy season
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the yards and touchdown totals for the league's top receivers, including why Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will hit both overs this upcoming season.
Bijan and Henry should soar over rushing totals
Bijan and Henry should soar over rushing totals
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher examine the season-long rushing and touchdown totals for Bijan Robinson, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler, discussing who they like to go over and what to watch out for when betting these.
Can Bijan actually lead the league in rushing?
Can Bijan actually lead the league in rushing?
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the odds market for the NFL's rushing leader in the upcoming season, discussing which players catch their eyes and who may be worth a wager.
Berry talks Seahawks WRs with JSN
Berry talks Seahawks WRs with JSN
Matthew Berry is joined by Seattle Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to discuss the team's passing game, his adjustment to the NFL and much more at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.
Berry chats with Bijan Robinson
Berry chats with Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson joins Matthew Berry to discuss his Year 1 outlook in Arthur Smith's offense, what fantasy managers should expect, his expectations for himself and much more.
Richardson’s biggest NFL influences
Richardson's biggest NFL influences
Matthew Berry sits down with Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to discuss his biggest NFL inspirations, his outlook in Indy, fantasy football and much more at the 2023 NFLPA Rookie Premiere.
Berry, Stroud talk Texans rebuild
Berry, Stroud talk Texans rebuild
Matthew Berry chats with Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud about his 2023 outlook, the ups and downs of the NFL Draft process, why he's eager to play with WR Tank Dell and much more.
Bryce Young’s early NFL impressions
Bryce Young's early NFL impressions
Matthew Berry chats with Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young at the 2023 NFLPA Rookie Premiere about his early impressions of the NFL and head coach Frank Reich, his year one outlook and much more.
Berry’s top landing spot for Cook
Berry's top landing spot for Cook
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their roster predictions for 2023 ahead of the summer including Joe Mixon to the Dallas Cowboys and Dalvin Cook to the Buffalo Bills.
Berry’s way-too-early ‘Ride or Die’
Berry's way-too-early 'Ride or Die'
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through a mailbag of questions and highlight topics such as Berry's way-too-early ride-or-die candidates, sleeper rookies to watch, the Steelers TE room and much more.
Berry talks Ekeler’s 2023 outlook
Berry talks Ekeler's 2023 outlook
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest NFL headlines including Austin Ekeler's adjusted contract with the Chargers, Aaron Rodgers' strained calf, the Patriots and Browns backfields and more.