Rams could have trouble stopping Barkley, Eagles
The FFHH crew details why the Rams might get "punched in the mouth against the run" on Sunday, analyzing if Saquon Barkley can have another great performance against Los Angeles and projecting how A. J. Brown will play.
How will Eagles offense look without Moore?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze how the Philadelphia Eagles offense will look next season with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore expected to take the New Orleans Saints head-coaching position.
FFHH compilation from 2024 NFL season
Check out a compilation of the most memorable moments from season three of Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson.
Best of FFHH from Super Bowl LIX Radio Row
Check out a compilation of the best interviews from the set of Fantasy Football Happy Hour at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Will Barkley be 2025 top pick in fantasy football?
The FFHH crew take a look into the future and discuss potential No. 1 picks in fantasy football next season, discussing why Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley should be the top selection.
Chiefs’ imperfections were revealed in Super Bowl
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine what went wrong for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and what the team needs to do to fix the roster in the offseason.
Hurts ‘outplayed’ Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX win
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, discussing Jalen Hurts' impact and how the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line controlled the game.
Jets want ‘reset year’ at quarterback position
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew examine the New York Jets reportedly expected to part ways with Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and look at potential team fits for the veteran quarterback.
Commanders among ‘interesting’ spots for Samuel
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the report of the San Francisco 49ers allowing wide receiver Deebo Samuel to seek a trade, and examine potential landing spots.
Amendola: ‘Too early’ for Brady vs. Mahomes debate
Former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola joins the FFHH set to weigh in on the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes GOAT debate, give a Super Bowl prediction and share his experience of being on Dancing with the Stars.
Hill: Lyles ‘should be scared’ of me in a 40
Tyreek Hill stops by the FFHH desk on Radio Row to talk about his relationship with the Dolphins, what he’s seeing from Tua Tagovailoa and why Noah Lyles is “scared” about a race between the two.
Barkley reminds Westbrook of Bo Jackson
Brian Westbrook joins FFHH to talk about how fantasy managers reacted to the times he slid instead of scoring late-game touchdowns, why Andy Reid is beloved as a coach and how the Chiefs and Eagles match up.
UFC’s Poirier makes Berry tap on set at Radio Row
MMA fighter Dustin Poirier joins the FFHH set at Radio Row to provide an MMA demonstration for Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher, share what it means to have the Super Bowl in New Orleans and discuss his Saints fandom.