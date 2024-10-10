Watch Now
Berry's Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Hall, Pollard lead
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze why Breece Hall and Tony Pollard are among their top RBs for Week 6 fantasy lineups.
Week 6 TNF best bets: Ride with Walker, Kittle
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. detail their favorite props for the Week 6 TNF matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks, including taking the over on rushing yards on Kenneth Walker.
Cousins tops Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlight several signal-callers fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 6, including Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 6: Jones, Ekeler
Matthew Berry details his Week 6 flex players, including Daniel Jones, Austin Ekeler, Darnell Mooney and Zach Ertz.
London, Ridley lead Berry’s Week 6 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss his love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 6, including Drake London, Terry McLaurin, Calvin Ridley and more.
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher share their favorite bets ahead of the NFL's Week 6 slate, including the Colts' (-1) against the Titans and the Jets' moneyline against the Bills.
Swift ‘is here to stay’ as a viable fantasy option
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss D'Andre Swift's increasing fantasy value with the Chicago Bears after a slow start to the season.
Does Maye have any fantasy value against Texans?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher analyze Drake Maye's potential value in his first start for the New England Patriots against a stout Houston Texans defense.
‘Bank on’ Olave to bounce back against Buccaneers
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher take a look at Chris Olave's fantasy value as Derek Carr will be sidelined with an oblique injury suffered in Week 5.
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss the potential dip in fantasy production that C.J. Stroud might have with Nico Collins sidelined on IR.
Will Harris finally break out against Raiders?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher assess Najee Harris' lack of production and wonder if this week, against a Raiders defense that will be missing Christian Wilkins, is the week he breaks out.
Is Bigsby the better play than Etienne Jr.?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher evaluate the state of the Jacksonville Jaguars' backfield as Tank Bigsby continues to outperform Travis Etienne Jr.