Watch Now
Nacua tops Berry's Week 9 WR/TE Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 9, including Puka Nacua, Chris Olave, Evan Engram and Diontae Johnson.
Up Next
Daniels, Nix headline Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate
Daniels, Nix headline Berry's Week 9 QB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers highlight several quarterbacks who fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 9, including Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa.
Week 9 TNF best bets: Target Mixon, Hunter
Week 9 TNF best bets: Target Mixon, Hunter
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 9 TNF matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Jets, including the over on Joe Mixon's rushing attempts and Danielle Hunter's sacks.
Berry’s flex picks for NFL Week 9: Smith, Brown
Berry's flex picks for NFL Week 9: Smith, Brown
Matthew Berry gives his best Week 9 flex players, including Geno Smith, Chase Brown, Zach Ertz and Courtland Sutton.
Kamara, Jones lead Berry’s NFL Week 9 RB Love/Hate
Kamara, Jones lead Berry's NFL Week 9 RB Love/Hate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss why New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara tops the fantasy football Week 9 running back Love/Hate list, which also includes Aaron Jones, De'Von Achane and Tony Pollard.
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?
The FFHH crew breaks down the Baltimore Ravens' trade for Diontae Johnson, discussing is fit on a roster with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as receiving options.
Is Herbert ‘back on the fantasy radar?’
Is Herbert 'back on the fantasy radar?'
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze Justin Herbert's progression with the Chargers, Calvin Ridley's fantasy outlook after a big game and Sam LaPorta returning to top-tier tight end status.
Colts’ fantasy outlook with Flacco as starter
Colts' fantasy outlook with Flacco as starter
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to the Indianapolis Colts benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco, discussing the move and what it means for the team moving forward.
Ravens, Cardinals lead early line Week 9 bets
Ravens, Cardinals lead early line Week 9 bets
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. give their favorite early line bets for Week 9, making the case for the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams to cover.
Diggs injury gives opportunity to HOU playmakers
Diggs injury gives opportunity to HOU playmakers
The FFHH crew explain break down Stefon Diggs' season-ending ACL injury, discussing how his absence will create more opportunities for players such as Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon.
Start Reed, sit Robinson in Week 9
Start Reed, sit Robinson in Week 9
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through the pass-catchers to start and sit in Week 9, explaining why they still like Jayden Reed despite a couple of quiet weeks in fantasy.
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
The FHH crew explain why they like Nick Chubb but don't like Javonte Williams in Week 9, discussing the positives and negatives of both players.