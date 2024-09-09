Watch Now
Mixon, fantasy stars show out in Texans-Colts
It was a down NFL Week 1 for some fantasy football stars, but not in the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts thriller, which saw Joe Mixon, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Anthony Richardson put up big numbers.
Up Next
Dobbins dashes, Burrow a bummer in Week 1
Dobbins dashes, Burrow a bummer in Week 1
FFHH gives their "Weekend Warriors" from the opening week of the NFL and fantasy football seasons, led by JK Dobbins and Alvin Kamara -- plus some disappointing "Sunday Scaries" outings, like Joe Burrow's.
Watch for McCaffrey, 49ers WRs, Conklin on MNF
Watch for McCaffrey, 49ers WRs, Conklin on MNF
FFHH names of the players and matchups to watch in the 49ers vs. Jets matchup on Monday Night Football, including Christian McCaffrey, Tyler Conklin and the 49ers' passing game.
Hall among best prop bets for Jets v. 49ers on MNF
Hall among best prop bets for Jets v. 49ers on MNF
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers give their favorite prop bets for Jets vs. 49ers, including Breece Hall rushing yards and a pick for the game’s over/under.
Week 1 usage promising for Achane, not Etienne
Week 1 usage promising for Achane, not Etienne
There's a clear pecking order in the Dolphins' backfield, and it favors De'Von Achane. He, Tyreek Hill and Travis Etienne Jr. lead the fantasy football storylines from Miami's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Allen a ‘superhero,’ but surroundings a concern
Allen a 'superhero,' but surroundings a concern
Josh Allen did typical Josh Allen things for the Bills -- and his managers -- in NFL Week 1, but Matthew Berry and the FFHH team have fantasy concerns about everyone else around him despite their win vs. the Cardinals.
Kupp makes good on preseason hype in Week 1 on SNF
Kupp makes good on preseason hype in Week 1 on SNF
FFHH was big on Cooper Kupp before the season, and he delivered on that promise in Week 1. The crew reacts to his showing and other top fantasy storylines from the Rams' Week 1 Sunday Night Football bout with the Lions.
Commanders’ Daniels sees mixed results in debut
Commanders' Daniels sees mixed results in debut
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers go over their fantasy takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Commanders, notably Baker Mayfield and Jayden Daniels, as well as some Week 1 injuries to keep an eye on.
Kupp, Lamb among top NFL Week 1 player prop bets
Kupp, Lamb among top NFL Week 1 player prop bets
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew weighs in on several player props across the NFL for Week 1, including Cooper Kupp's receiving totals on Sunday Night Football. Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Lions has massive fantasy potential
Rams vs. Lions has massive fantasy potential
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers look ahead to the Week 1 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football and share their top fantasy plays ahead of kickoff.
Best Packers vs. Eagles prop bets to make
Best Packers vs. Eagles prop bets to make
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers share their favorite prop bets for tonight's Packers vs. Eagles Week 1 fixture, streaming exclusively on Peacock.
Barkley primed for ‘big game’ against Packers
Barkley primed for 'big game' against Packers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers preview the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles and reveal their top players to watch in fantasy ahead of kickoff.