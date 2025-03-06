Patriots could look to Godwin for 'massive' need

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Winds bring high scores Thursday at Bay Hill, with more in Sunday’s forecast
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
2025 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space
Patrick Daugherty
,
+1 More
Patrick Daugherty
,
Denny Carter
,
Top Clips
Does LAC releasing Bosa signal a rebuild?
76ers in trouble against Celtics, could lose big
Where will Rodgers, Adams play in 2025?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Winds bring high scores Thursday at Bay Hill, with more in Sunday’s forecast
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
2025 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space
Patrick Daugherty
,
+1 More
Patrick Daugherty
,
Denny Carter
,
Top Clips
Does LAC releasing Bosa signal a rebuild?
76ers in trouble against Celtics, could lose big
Where will Rodgers, Adams play in 2025?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Patriots could look to Godwin for 'massive' need
March 6, 2025 12:45 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the New England Patriots reported interest in trying to fill a positional need with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue