Watch Now
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and win total futures on Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Up Next
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds
Matthew Berry gives his top quarterback and tight end waiver wire targets for Week 6, including Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and Washington Commanders' Logan Thomas.
Berry’s Week 6 waiver wire: Broncos backfield
Berry's Week 6 waiver wire: Broncos backfield
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at top RBs to add ahead of Week 6, including what to make of both the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears backfield.
Target Wilson Jr. on waivers after Achane’s injury
Target Wilson Jr. on waivers after Achane's injury
Matthew Berry details the fantasy fallout from De'Von Achane's injury, highlighting why Jeff Wilson Jr. has huge potential if earns a large role in Miami’s backfield upon return from his own injury.
Berry’s Week 6 WR waiver wire adds: Rice, Reynolds
Berry's Week 6 WR waiver wire adds: Rice, Reynolds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 6 wide receiver waiver adds, including Rashee Rice and Josh Reynolds.
How Jefferson’s injury impacts Addison, Osborn
How Jefferson's injury impacts Addison, Osborn
Matthew Berry reacts to Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) reportedly landing on IR, highlighting how it impacts Jordan Addison’s fantasy outlook and why it makes K.J. Osborn his No. 1 WR waiver target.
Berry eyes Doubs, Love as best bets for GB-LV
Berry eyes Doubs, Love as best bets for GB-LV
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their best bets for Monday night's matchup between the Packers and Raiders, eyeing a trio of Packers and a defensive prop on the Raiders' side.
Berry’s Packers vs. Raiders fantasy preview
Berry's Packers vs. Raiders fantasy preview
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the top fantasy storylines for Monday night's Week 5 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Berry’s Week 5 Sunday scaries: Jackson, Stevenson
Berry's Week 5 Sunday scaries: Jackson, Stevenson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review lackluster fantasy days from Week 5, from Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' day of drops to Rhamondre Stevenson and James Cook's downward trend.
Hall, Etienne among Berry’s Week 5 warriors
Hall, Etienne among Berry's Week 5 warriors
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight notable weekend warriors from Week 5, with Travis Etienne and Breece Hall showing out, as well as Adam Thielen and George Pickens.
Berry’s Week 5 review: Chase goes off, Kupp return
Berry's Week 5 review: Chase goes off, Kupp return
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review their biggest fantasy takeaways from Week 5, including Ja'Marr Chase's monster day, Cooper Kupp's return alongside Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson's injury and more.
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down which Chiefs receivers are potentially viable against the Chiefs and the expectations for Dallas Goedert and Calvin Ridley in Week 5.