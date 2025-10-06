Cook, Kamara among Week 5's top fantasy letdowns

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Rico Dowdle and Michael Carter step up
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 7, including Beck, Simpson, Smith!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Connor McDavid signs a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chiefs-Jags player props: Mahomes, Brown lead
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Rico Dowdle and Michael Carter step up
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 7, including Beck, Simpson, Smith!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Connor McDavid signs a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chiefs-Jags player props: Mahomes, Brown lead
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Cook, Kamara among Week 5's top fantasy letdowns
October 6, 2025 01:06 PM
FFHH looks at some of the most disappointing Week 5 outings from notable fantasy studs, including a trio of running backs in James Cook, Alvin Kamara, and Woody Marks.
Related Videos
03:14
Chiefs-Jags player props: Mahomes, Brown lead
02:04
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
05:15
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
07:13
Don’t sell high on Cowboys’ Williams in fantasy
01:48
White is Buccaneers’ clear RB1 in Irving’s absence
05:54
Commanders-Chargers fantasy notes: JCM, Hampton
01:53
Gauging Darnold’s rest-of-season fantasy value
04:52
Bucs’ Egbuka could be top-10 fantasy pick in 2026
01:42
Cowboys’ defense poor enough to take Panthers side
01:32
Take the over as surging Broncos battle Jets
01:44
Steelers can ‘easily’ cover spread against Browns
09:34
Give Me the Headlines: ‘He’s not your average Joe’
04:46
Commanders ‘flipped the script’ in Daniels’ return
02:19
Rams in line for ‘lop-sided victory’ over Ravens
04:23
Ravens have ‘no signs of hope’ to make playoffs
02:20
Colts face ‘worthy challenger’ in Cardinals
02:00
Giants capable of covering spread against Eagles
06:31
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
10:25
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
03:45
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’
02:10
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
02:57
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
05:11
Can O’Connell transform Wentz with McCarthy out?
05:14
Do Chargers have enough answers after Week 5 loss?
03:25
Turnovers lead to ‘disappointing’ loss for Giants
06:55
Buccaneers, Seahawks ‘put on a show’ in Week 5
06:57
Ravens are in ‘new territory’ after blowout loss
02:56
Bills in for ‘a bigger fight than they realize’
07:43
Pats’ ‘faith’ in Diggs pays off in return to BUF
03:08
Analyzing officiating ‘inconsistencies’ in DEN-PHI
Latest Clips
09:31
McElroy: Penn State were out schemed by UCLA
01:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
05:36
Daniel: ‘Have to’ put Mayfield in MVP conversation
04:42
Debating broadcaster approaches to massive moments
12:13
Bucks are ‘out of bullets’ in talks with Giannis
14:56
Eagles feel ‘handcuffed’ on offense amid struggles
05:26
Broncos prove they’re a ‘Super Bowl-caliber team’
10:09
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills
02:35
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
06:57
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills
02:44
Patriots beat Bills with ‘good team ball’
51
Highlights: Patriots beat Bills on late field goal
01:07
Borregales crushes game-winning field goal
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Warriors
50
Coleman TD helps Bills cut into Patriots lead
10:00
Speed Round: Week 5 true or false
53
Stevenson scores second TD untouched
05:08
Mayfield, Darnold dazzle in Week 5 shootout
07:20
Broncos, Nix hand Eagles first loss of season
44
Allen finds Samuel for first TD of NE-BUF
58
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
46
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
01:03
Vikings up in the air at QB with injuries
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Hornets
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue