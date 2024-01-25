 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Trevor Bayne joins Legacy Motor Club in competition role
Reese's Senior Bowl
Senior Bowl 2024: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks for AFC, NFC Conference Championships and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgadriveonrd1hls_240125.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240125.jpg
Korda relishing hometown support at LPGA Drive On
nbc_ffhh_harbaughtochargersv2_240125.jpg
Harbaugh ‘wins everywhere he goes,’ will with LAC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Trevor Bayne joins Legacy Motor Club in competition role
Reese's Senior Bowl
Senior Bowl 2024: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks for AFC, NFC Conference Championships and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgadriveonrd1hls_240125.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240125.jpg
Korda relishing hometown support at LPGA Drive On
nbc_ffhh_harbaughtochargersv2_240125.jpg
Harbaugh ‘wins everywhere he goes,’ will with LAC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pacheco, Purdy among Championship Sunday DFS plays

January 25, 2024 01:03 PM
The FFHH crew give their favorite daily fantasy plays for the AFC and NFC Championship Games, including the Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_harbaughtochargersv2_240125.jpg
12:06
Harbaugh ‘wins everywhere he goes,’ will with LAC
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chipgamebestbets_240125.jpg
2:45
Reynolds, Kittle top Championship Sunday best bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eaglesandraiders_240125.jpg
8:19
‘Nowhere to go but up’ for PHI defense with Fangio
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_callahanandcanales_240125.jpg
10:39
Canales has work cut out for him as Panthers HC
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chiefsbillsv2_240122.jpg
18:05
Allen needed ball more in Bills’ loss to Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_240122.jpg
2:24
Ravens, 49ers are strong Super Bowl bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_packers49ers_240122.jpg
9:01
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
12:46
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hardmanfumble_240122.jpg
3:19
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_packersbucslionsniners_240118.jpg
9:51
McCaffrey’s dominance makes him strong TD bet
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_240118.jpg
3:27
Mayfield’s passing TD total an intriguing bet
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whoseatinggood_240118.jpg
5:44
Can Rice carry fantasy momentum into next season?
Now Playing