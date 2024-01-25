Watch Now
Pacheco, Purdy among Championship Sunday DFS plays
The FFHH crew give their favorite daily fantasy plays for the AFC and NFC Championship Games, including the Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy.
Harbaugh ‘wins everywhere he goes,’ will with LAC
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson and Connor Rogers agree that Jim Harbaugh is a great fit for the Los Angeles Chargers, where a bevy of talent will help him continue to do what he's always done: win.
Reynolds, Kittle top Championship Sunday best bets
FFHH gives some player props for Championship Sunday, including the Detroit Lions' Josh Reynolds, San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.
‘Nowhere to go but up’ for PHI defense with Fangio
FFHH reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce as the team's full-time head coach.
Canales has work cut out for him as Panthers HC
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Tennessee Titans hiring Brian Callahan and the Carolina Panthers hiring Dave Canales as head coach, arguing that the latter especially has his work cut out for him.
Allen needed ball more in Bills’ loss to Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, examining why Josh Allen and the team haven't been able to get over the playoff hump.
Ravens, 49ers are strong Super Bowl bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher reveal their favorite bets for the NFL conference championship games, with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens headlining the picks.
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain how the Green Bay Packers let the San Francisco 49ers "off the hook" in their playoff loss and examine the "bad" performance from Brock Purdy in the game.
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
Matthew Berry says Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has "a little bit" of Barry Sanders in his game following his playoff performance vs. the Buccaneers, calling him one of the most explosive players in the NFL.
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Mecole Hardman's fumble through the end zone in the Chiefs' win over the Bills, debating if rule of a touchback is appropriate.
McCaffrey’s dominance makes him strong TD bet
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Packers vs. 49ers and Buccaneers vs. Lions games in the NFL Divisional Round, including their favorite player props for the games.
Mayfield’s passing TD total an intriguing bet
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pitch their Divisional Round pick-up lines to Matthew Berry, including Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns and a Lions-Buccaneers same-game parlay.