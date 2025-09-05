 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
Steelers at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats for NFL Week 1
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Week 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Logan_Webb.jpg
Two-start pitchers: Logan Webb headlines the group of dazzling options for the week of September 8

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolextftrc1999_250905.jpg
Leonard’s legendary putt that swung 1999 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
rory_mcilroy_round_2.jpg
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Eagles offense could take game-to-game approach

September 5, 2025 01:19 PM
The FFHH desk examine Jalen Hurts taking advantage of what the Cowboys gave him and discuss whether more quiet games could be on the horizon for A.J. Brown.

flexualfrustrationweek1-20250905.jpg
04:09
Bigsby may help with Flexual Frustration
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250905(1).jpg
03:53
NFL Brazil best bets, pick up lines for Week 1
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250905.jpg
05:01
Pollard’s guaranteed touches will help Week 1
nbc_ffhh_injuries_250905.jpg
10:52
Not time to panic about McCaffrey’s calf...yet
nbc_ffhh_ceedeelamb_250905.jpg
07:09
Lamb, Prescott should be in demand after Week 1
nbc_ffhh_javontewilliams_250905.jpg
07:07
Williams could cash in on good Cowboys offense
nbc_bte_bearslions_250905.jpg
01:43
Bears, Lions lead Week 1 best bets
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
05:37
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
07:24
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
04:56
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
nbc_pft_tomlin_bitten_chew_250905.jpg
01:58
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
nbc_pft_andy_reid_superbowl_250905.jpg
10:02
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
nbc_pft_mahomes_chiefs_250905.jpg
09:24
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?
nbc_pft_carterspitv2_250905.jpg
07:32
How Prescott sparked Carter’s spitting ejection
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250905.jpg
08:39
How much will Parsons play in Week 1?
pft_carter.jpg
13:16
How far will NFL go in response to Carter’s spit?
nbc_pft_brianschottenheimer_250905.jpg
03:53
Schottenheimer ‘looked the part’ in HC debut
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250905.jpg
05:03
Inside Brown’s quiet night vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_cowboysopportunities_250905.jpg
08:01
Cowboys miss ‘seismic’ chance to unseat Eagles
nbc_snf_dalphilites_250904.jpg
52
Highlights: Eagles defeat Cowboys in chippy duel
nbc_snf_hurtsbarkleyintv2_250905.jpg
02:27
Hurts: Rain delay helped Eagles regain discipline
saquon.jpg
40
Barkley dazzles with one-handed catch
nbc_snf_phibarkleytd_250904.jpg
49
Barkley books it through traffic for Eagles TD
nbc_fnia_balbufsnfprev_250904.jpg
48
Bills-Ravens to boil down to defense on SNF Week 1
nbc_fnia_carterejectdisc_250904.jpg
44
McCourty: Carter was ‘selfish’ getting ejected
nbc_snf_phicarterejectedv2_250904.jpg
01:42
Carter ejected for spitting on Dak during Kickoff
nbc_snf_dalwilliamstdv2_250904.jpg
45
Williams punches it through the middle for a TD
nbc_fnia_floriotushpush_250904.jpg
01:46
McCourty: The tush push ‘snatches your soul’
nbc_fnia_florioparsons_250904.jpg
44
Expectations, update on Parsons for Week 1
nbc_fnia_eaglesroster_250904.jpg
55
Eagles have ‘big-time players at every position’

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rolextftrc1999_250905.jpg
01:02
Leonard’s legendary putt that swung 1999 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
rory_mcilroy_round_2.jpg
02:35
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
dak_prescott.jpg
05:12
Foxworth: Dak looked sharper than Hurts last night
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_250905.jpg
10:39
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
nbc_dps_eaglescowboysrecap_250905.jpg
13:13
Hurts shines as Eagles beat Cowboys in wild opener
nbc_bte_libertystorm_250905.jpg
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
ceedee_lamb_drops.jpg
15:29
Lamb ‘didn’t quit’ despite second-half drops
nbc_dps_jalencarter_250905.jpg
02:00
Patrick: Prescott ‘baited’ Carter into ejection
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250905.jpg
02:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
nbc_smx_deeganplayoffsv4_250905.jpg
01:33
It’s ‘game mode’ for Deegan ahead of SMX playoffs
nbc_soc_brachihl_250904.jpg
08:41
Highlights: Brazil v. Chile (En Español)
nbc_soc_goalbra3chi0v2_250904.jpg
01:21
Guimaraes cleans up deflection for 3-0 Brazil lead
nbc_soc_goalbra2chi0_250904.jpg
01:23
Paqueta heads Brazil ahead of Chile 2-0
nbc_soc_goalbra1chi0_250904.jpg
01:23
Estevao’s fabulous finish puts Brazil up 1-0
nbc_soc_argvenhl_250904.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Argentina v. Venezuela (En Español)
nbc_soc_goalarg3ven0_250904.jpg
01:09
Messi’s brace moves Argentina to 3-0 lead
nbc_soc_goalarg2ven0_250904.jpg
01:03
Martinez’s diving header doubles Argentina’s lead
nbc_golf_goodgoodhighlight_250904.jpg
19:59
Highlights: Good Good Golf King of the Mountain
nbc_soccer_goalarg1ven0_250904.jpg
01:48
Messi opens scoring for Argentina v. Venezuela
nbc_fnia_rostermanage_250904.jpg
02:12
Simms on Cowboys: ‘Circuses don’t win Super Bowls’
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250904.jpg
07:01
Consistency trumps explosiveness in SMX playoffs
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250904.jpg
19:00
zMAX Dragway in Concord will be ‘fast racetrack’
nbc_fnia_parsonstrade_250904.jpg
01:19
Harrison: ‘I agree with Jerry’ on Parsons trade
nbc_moto_smxishanelyint_250904.jpg
09:01
Shanley: ‘No guarantees’ in SMX Playoffs
nbc_roto_marvinmims_250904.jpg
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250904.jpg
01:09
Shakir a top-24 WR play in Week 1 against Ravens
nbc_roto_joshdowns_250904.jpg
01:02
Downs off injury report, flex option for Week 1
nbc_roto_alvinkamara_250904.jpg
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
nbc_golf_walkerpreview_250904.jpg
02:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup