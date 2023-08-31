 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen
Omega European Masters - Day One
Fitzpatrick co-leads in final qualifying event for Euro Ryder Cup team
Crystal Palace - Brentford
Premier League: Matchweek 4 Betting Power Rankings
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pst_uclgroupstagedraw_230831.jpg
Champions League group stage draw reactions
nbc_pst_miamidrawnashville_230831.jpg
Messi’s Inter Miami run is ‘special’ for the MLS
oly_atw100_dlzurich_230831.jpg
Richardson wins 100m at Zurich Diamond League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen
Omega European Masters - Day One
Fitzpatrick co-leads in final qualifying event for Euro Ryder Cup team
Crystal Palace - Brentford
Premier League: Matchweek 4 Betting Power Rankings
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pst_uclgroupstagedraw_230831.jpg
Champions League group stage draw reactions
nbc_pst_miamidrawnashville_230831.jpg
Messi’s Inter Miami run is ‘special’ for the MLS
oly_atw100_dlzurich_230831.jpg
Richardson wins 100m at Zurich Diamond League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pittman an undervalued tier five WR in fantasy

August 31, 2023 02:45 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers review Berry's tier five WR rankings and discuss why they are very interested in Michael Pittman JR. as an undervalued receiver at current ADP.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_tier1to2receiversv2_230831.jpg
4:40
Kupp ‘not being talked about enough’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrprimer_230831.jpg
6:36
Berry’s advice on stacking WRs from the same team
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_questionablewr_230831.jpg
3:53
Ridley, Hopkins with question marks at current ADP
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bigten_230831.jpg
4:10
Berry picks Maryland as his Big Ten team this year
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier3tofourreceivers_230831.jpg
7:51
How late is too late when drafting your WR1?
Now Playing
FOR_MPX_MONTY.jpg
6:06
Montgomery among Berry’s top mid-round targets
Now Playing
FOR_MPX.jpg
4:02
Berry examines Pollard’s range of outcomes
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bettingprimer_230830.jpg
3:17
Running back betting primer 2023: Pierce, Pollard
Now Playing
nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
8:06
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
Now Playing
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
1:29
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
5:55
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waller_230829.jpg
3:45
Berry discusses Waller’s surging fantasy stock
Now Playing