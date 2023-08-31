Watch Now
Pittman an undervalued tier five WR in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers review Berry's tier five WR rankings and discuss why they are very interested in Michael Pittman JR. as an undervalued receiver at current ADP.
Kupp ‘not being talked about enough’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down tiers one and two of Berry's 2023 WR rankings, discussing why Cooper Kupp is "not being talked about enough" and DeVonta Smith's chances of finishing top 10.
Berry’s advice on stacking WRs from the same team
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down the impact of scoring on rankings and the idea of stacking WRs from the same team.
Ridley, Hopkins with question marks at current ADP
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss wide receivers that have question marks at their current ADP, including Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, Drake London, and others.
Berry picks Maryland as his Big Ten team this year
In celebration of the 19th annual College Colors Day, Matthew Berry reveals which Big Ten team he will be backing this upcoming season.
How late is too late when drafting your WR1?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers review tiers three and four of Berry's WR rankings, offering advice on drafting your WR1 as well as outlooks for Deebo Samuel, Drake London, and others.
Montgomery among Berry’s top mid-round targets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review tiers three and four of Berry's 2023 running back rankings, highlighting why David Montgomery is a smart mid-round draft target.
Berry examines Pollard’s range of outcomes
Matthew Berry & Co. break down Christian McCaffrey vs. Austin Ekeler at the top of drafts and the wide range of outcomes for Tony Pollard as Dallas' new RB1.
Running back betting primer 2023: Pierce, Pollard
Jay Croucher reviews which odds he likes in running back betting markets for 2023 including Dameon Pierce for most rushing yards and Tony Pollard for most rushing TDs.
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Zero RB and Hero RB draft strategies for 2023 and several targets including Khalil Herbert, James Cook and Samaje Perine.
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
Matthew Berry examines the Cleveland Browns' backfield and explains why RB Nick Chubb is in line for a big fantasy season.
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list
Matthew Berry highlights which Colts running backs he likes in fantasy with Jonathan Taylor set to miss the first four games of the season.