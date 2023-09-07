Watch Now
Pollard, Montgomery lead Berry's Week 1 RB Loves
Matthew Berry reveals which running backs he loves and hates for Week 1 fantasy lineups including Tony Pollard, Joe Mixon, Najee Harris and many more.
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine fantasy outlooks for several key players ahead of the Lions and Chiefs NFL Kickoff clash.
Goff, LaPorta among intriguing DET-KC prop bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers walk through some of their favorite player prop bets for Thursday night's Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs opener, including Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta and David Montgomery.
Berry’s Week 1 QB Loves: Herbert, Lawrence
Matthew Berry dishes out which quarterbacks he loves for Week 1 fantasy lineups including Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence and many more.
St. Brown, Waller primed to deliver in Week 1
Matthew Berry runs through his top pass catcher plays and fades for the Week 1 slate including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Darren Waller, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and more.
Jefferson, Nacua could step up in Kupp’s absence
Matthew Berry breaks down the fantasy fallout after Cooper Kupp was ruled out for Week 1 and highlights who should be on fantasy radars in his absence.
Berry says Howell can finish as top-10 fantasy QB
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down Matthew Berry's bold prediction that Sam Howell could finish as a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2023.
Bold Berry: Richardson a top-five fantasy QB?
Matthew Berry makes a bold call, running through the scenario of Anthony Richardson finishing as a top-five fantasy quarterback. The absence of Jonathan Taylor provides more rushing touchdown potential for Richardson.
Hall, Cook can both finish as top-20 fantasy RBs
Matthew Berry explains why he believes there's a viable path for both Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook to finish as top-20 fantasy running backs in 2023.
Berry debates if Robinson can rush for 2,000 yards
Matthew Berry weighs in on whether or not he thinks Bijan Robinson could rush for 2,000 yards in his rookie year with the Atlanta Falcons.
Berry: Olave will ‘take the next step’ in 2023
Matthew Berry details why New Orleans Saints’ rising star Chris Olave has a chance at top-five fantasy WR production in 2023.
Berry: Dotson an ‘easy’ top-20 WR if McLaurin sits
Matthew Berry breaks down some of his toughest Week 1 wide receiver lineup decisions including Michael Pittman, Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.