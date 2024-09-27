 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dillon Gabriel Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats
2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur
Evan Beck wins U.S. Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and U.S. Open
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
nbc_dps_andystaplesinterview_240927.jpg
Milroe will have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Georgia
nbc_dps_bobnightengaleinterview_240927.jpg
How will A’s bring free agents to Sacramento?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dillon Gabriel Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats
2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur
Evan Beck wins U.S. Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and U.S. Open
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
nbc_dps_andystaplesinterview_240927.jpg
Milroe will have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Georgia
nbc_dps_bobnightengaleinterview_240927.jpg
How will A’s bring free agents to Sacramento?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Breaking down Week 4's highest scoring games

September 27, 2024 12:18 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview some of the highest scoring matchups of Week 4, including Commanders-Cardinals, Bengals-Panthers and Bills-Ravens.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_dkhighspread_240927.jpg
3:56
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
5:03
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
9:37
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
17:19
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_240926.jpg
11:22
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfbestbets_240926.jpg
3:29
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berryflex_240926.jpg
1:41
Berry’s flex picks for Week 4: Fields, Jennings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs_240926.jpg
15:44
Berry’s Week 4 RB Love/Hate: Jones, Achane lead
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehatewr_240926.jpg
15:35
Harrison Jr. leads Berry’s Week 4 WR/TE Love/Hate
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240925.jpg
9:04
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tlawrence_240925.jpg
6:26
Lawrence is ‘droppable’ in 1QB leagues
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
5:22
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Now Playing