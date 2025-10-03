Stafford looks 'dialed in' when paired with Nacua

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sweden replaces Kuala Lumpur on 2025 World Supercross (WSX) schedule
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
NFL 2025 Week 5 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert bounce back
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sweden replaces Kuala Lumpur on 2025 World Supercross (WSX) schedule
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
NFL 2025 Week 5 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert bounce back
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Stafford looks 'dialed in' when paired with Nacua
October 3, 2025 01:20 PM
The FFHH reflects on Rams' Matthew Stafford's performance against the San Francisco 49ers' during Week 5 and how fantasy managers should feel about starting him going forward.
Related Videos
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex
07:22
Impact of Jackson’s injury on offense vs. Texans
04:53
Hubbard, Irving lead Week 5 injury report
08:29
49ers’ Bourne, Jones star in OT win versus Rams
02:25
Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC
01:35
Allen under 0.5 INTs, Commanders +3 enticing bets
02:16
DET covering spread vs. CIN among Week 5 best bets
02:08
Take Chiefs over Jaguars on Monday Night Football
04:13
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
06:52
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
07:32
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?
01:43
Nacua becomes first WR with 50 catches in 5 games
11:28
How one team can win OT without giving up ball
06:17
49ers fans take over in OT win at SoFi Stadium
02:33
Bourne was ‘unstoppable’ stepping up for 49ers
06:24
Do Ravens or Texans need a Week 5 win more?
04:31
Eagles good at ‘taking steam’ out of situations
03:02
Dart’s presence ‘makes the Giants better’
15:33
How Jones’ performance for 49ers impacts Purdy
11:03
McVay’s decision to go for it in OT ‘felt clunky’
01:29
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo
03:28
Don’t rely on Smith, Addison in Week 5 fantasy
02:40
Matchups work against Mason, Brown in Week 5
11:20
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5
14:01
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
03:03
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses
01:50
Bet on yardage overs for Adams, Robinson
11:36
Believe in RBs Judkins, Kamara in Week 5
Latest Clips
01:07
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
05:53
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
02:59
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Melbourne
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
02:26
How to approach Thunder in NBA Champion market
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
12:25
Sabathia talks increased velocity for MLB pitchers
07:16
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2
05:02
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
15:59
LV offense vs. PHX defense headlines WNBA finals
08:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
02:00
NBA Preseason highlights: 76ers vs. Knicks
01:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
02:30
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
01:21
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
09:28
Robertson may be punished after Leonard inquiry
04:44
Samson: ‘Work stoppage is going to happen’ in WNBA
22:09
Australia the team to watch at MXoN at Ironman
05:29
Will Dolphins make Panthers look good in Week 5?
06:35
Were Heat smart to give Jović $62.4 million deal?
18:14
King: ‘I actually like’ NFL games ending in ties
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue