Ravens, 49ers are strong Super Bowl bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher reveal their favorite bets for the NFL conference championship games, with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens headlining the picks.
Allen needed ball more in Bills’ loss to Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, examining why Josh Allen and the team haven't been able to get over the playoff hump.
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain how the Green Bay Packers let the San Francisco 49ers "off the hook" in their playoff loss and examine the "bad" performance from Brock Purdy in the game.
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
Matthew Berry says Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has "a little bit" of Barry Sanders in his game following his playoff performance vs. the Buccaneers, calling him one of the most explosive players in the NFL.
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Mecole Hardman's fumble through the end zone in the Chiefs' win over the Bills, debating if rule of a touchback is appropriate.
McCaffrey’s dominance makes him strong TD bet
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Packers vs. 49ers and Buccaneers vs. Lions games in the NFL Divisional Round, including their favorite player props for the games.
Mayfield’s passing TD total an intriguing bet
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pitch their Divisional Round pick-up lines to Matthew Berry, including Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns and a Lions-Buccaneers same-game parlay.
Can Rice carry fantasy momentum into next season?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher project Rashee Rice's fantasy outlook in 2024 and question if Jordan Love is a top-10 fantasy quarterback going into next season.
Expect Stroud, Texans to keep it close vs. Ravens
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Texans vs. Ravens game in the NFL Divisional Round, explaining why C.J. Stroud should help Houston cover the +9.5 spread on the road.
Belichick, Falcons talks have ‘significant steam’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Bill Belichick reportedly returning for a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for the NFL head coaching market.
Berry ‘shocked’ McCarthy is returning to Cowboys
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the news of Mike McCarthy being set to return to the Dallas Cowboys next season and analyze Dallas' constant playoff collapses.
Eagles ‘never had a plan’ against the blitz
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caught fire vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend, who again seemed to have no plan against the blitz. FFHH weighs in on it all, plus Nick Sirianni's future.
Divisional Round bets: Texans cover, HOU-BAL over
The FFHH crew is big on C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense in the NFL Divisional Round, picking them to cover their 9-point spread and help hit the over of 44.5 in Texans vs. Ravens. Odds per DraftKings Sportsbook.