Jackson proving he's the top player in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Lamar Jackson's strong performance against the Cincinnati Bengals and why the reigning MVP should be considered the top overall player in fantasy football.
Target Carr, Kelce bets for Monday Night Football
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their favorite player props for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football game, including action on Derek Carr and Travis Kelce.
Is Hall still a must-start in fantasy football?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look back at the underperformers in Week 5 and why it could be time to question whether New York Jets running back Breece Hall should be a mainstay in your lineups.
Williams hyper efficient in Bears win vs. Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight some of the top fantasy outings in Week 5, including Caleb Williams' performance in the Chicago Bears' blowout victory of the Carolina Panthers.
Kraft has emerged as a major weapon for Packers
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the emergence of Packers tight end Tucker Kraft after his two-touchdown game in Green Bay's Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers’ Aiyuk gets back on track against Cardinals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Brandon Aiyuk's performance against the Arizona Cardinals and why they have confidence in the wide receiver's fantasy prospects moving forward.
Collins should be considered No. 1 overall WR
Matthew Berry explains why he's sold on Houston Texans' Nico Collins as the top overall wide receiver in the NFL and why there's concern surrounding Tank Dell's fantasy struggles this season.
Thomas Jr. looking like a Top 15 wide receiver
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top performers from the Jaguars victory over the Colts, including rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr's emergence in Jacksonville's offense.
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers look ahead to the NFL Week 5 slate, arguing that Brandon Aiyuk could right the ship, both Bengals running backs are startable and Jordan Whittington could make an impact.
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers try to sell Matthew Berry on their NFL Week 5 pick-up lines, with Jaxon Smith Njigba's and Jayden Reed's overs both enticing plays.
Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to offer up some under-the-radar players worth a look in fantasy football, including the Panthers' Xavier Legette, Colts' Trey Sermon and Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert.
Pump brakes on Pitts; Robinson a ‘mid-tier RB2'?
FFHH gives their fantasy takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons' thrilling win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including Drake London's big game, caution on Kyle Pitts and some concerns with Bijan Robinson's usage.
Rather have Mayfield or Cousins in fantasy?
FFHH breaks down Thursday's Bucs-Falcons thriller, wondering whether they'd rather have Baker Mayfield or Kirk Cousins in fantasy the rest of the way, highlighting Cade Otton's viable outing and discussing the Bucs' RBs.