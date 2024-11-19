Watch Now
Johnson, Ford provide insurance at RB in Week 12
Matthew Berry says Week 12 is not a time to “panic drop” RBs with slim pickings on the waiver wire, but managers in need of insurance should look to Jerome Ford, Roschon Johnson, among others.
Look to Moore, Watson on Week 12 waivers at WR
Matthew Berry and Co. run through their favorite WRs to target on Week 12 waivers, highlighting Elijah Moore, Christian Watson, and Quentin Johnston with favorable matchups ahead.
Berry ‘not ready’ to drop Estime despite committee
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight notable players to drop, most notably if they are off the Audric Estime train after underdelivering in Week 11.
No reason Nix should be available in fantasy
Bo Nix’s progression of late is “not a fluke,” and as fantasy’s QB4 over the last four weeks, he leads Matthew Berry’s Week 12 waiver wire targets that also includes Anthony Richardson and Drake Maye.
Does DeVito carry any fantasy upside for Giants?
With Tommy DeVito taking over under center for the Giants, Matthew Berry and Co. discuss if the signal-caller carries any fantasy upside for New York's playmakers.
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the fantasy storylines from Texans-Cowboys, including Joe Mixon’s three-TD night and if managers should move on from the likes of C.J. Stroud and Rico Dowdle.
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers make their case for a trio of future bets to consider, including Saquon Barkley MVP, Sean Payton COY, and the New York Jets win total.
Viable TEs on waiver wire led by Dissly, Ertz
Matthew Berry expects Will Dissly to continue progressing as a viable fantasy TE in the Chargers' offense, as well as Zach Ertz, who lead this week's adds for those in need of a boost in Week 12 and beyond.
Collins, Mixon make for solid bets against Cowboys
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers give their bets for the Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup on Monday night, featuring Joe Mixon, Nico Collins and a play on the under.
Lions’ entire offense, Nix lead Weekend Warriors
"If you've got a Lion, start him," Happy Hour agrees after another outburst from Detroit. The Lions' whole offense, plus Bo Nix and Brock Bowers, lead Week 11's Weekend Warriors. FFHH also give their Sunday Scaries.
Hill has ‘epic’ Week 11 while Jeudy shines for CLE
Taysom Hill put on a show in Week 11 for the Saints — and his fortunate fantasy football managers, while Club Ced was closed for the Browns in place of a strong week by Jerry Jeudy.
Richardson, Downs demonstrated connection vs. Jets
Happy Hour reacts to Anthony Richardson's strong showing against the Jets in Week 11 and what his connection with Josh Downs means going forward, as well as Aaron Rodgers's total collapse with the Jets.