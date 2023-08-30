Watch Now
Running back betting primer 2023: Pierce, Pollard
Jay Croucher reviews which odds he likes in running back betting markets for 2023 including Dameon Pierce for most rushing yards and Tony Pollard for most rushing TDs.
Up Next
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
Berry's Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Zero RB and Hero RB draft strategies for 2023 and several targets including Khalil Herbert, James Cook and Samaje Perine.
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
Berry: Chubb could have a 'monster year' in 2023
Matthew Berry examines the Cleveland Browns' backfield and explains why RB Nick Chubb is in line for a big fantasy season.
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list
Berry's fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list
Matthew Berry highlights which Colts running backs he likes in fantasy with Jonathan Taylor set to miss the first four games of the season.
Berry discusses Waller’s surging fantasy stock
Berry discusses Waller's surging fantasy stock
Matthew Berry details how Darren Waller's preseason hype has led to a rising fantasy ADP and draft stock as the season rapidly approaches.
Berry’s TE primer: Kelce, Andrews, Hockenson
Berry's TE primer: Kelce, Andrews, Hockenson
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour squad discuss T.J. Hockenson's outlook and debate whether Mark Andrews can challenge Travis Kelce as fantasy's overall TE1 this year.
Berry analyzes Richardson’s dual-threat profile
Berry analyzes Richardson's dual-threat profile
Matthew Berry discusses Anthony Richardson's dual-threat abilities, his outlook after a potential Jonathan Taylor trade and more.
Berry says Smith is a sneaky value in 2023 drafts
Berry says Smith is a sneaky value in 2023 drafts
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew explain why managers should have Seahawks QB Geno Smith on their draft radars.
Berry’s QB primer: Jones, Herbert, Lawrence
Berry's QB primer: Jones, Herbert, Lawrence
Matthew Berry examines stand outs from his 2023 fantasy quarterback tiers including Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence and many more.
Berry selects two QBs in half-PPR mock draft
Berry selects two QBs in half-PPR mock draft
Matthew Berry analyzes his selections from Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR mock draft and explains why he decided to pick both Josh Allen and Anthony Richardson.
Berry’s late-round targets: Sutton, White, Tua
Berry's late-round targets: Sutton, White, Tua
Matthew Berry reviews his favorite picks from the eighth round of Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR mock draft including Courtland Sutton, Rachaad White and Tua Tagovailoa.
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks
Matthew Berry identifies his favorite fifth-round picks from Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR draft including Dameon Pierce, Darren Waller, Diontae Johnson and more.