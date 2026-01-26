 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
SEC sets record with 10 ranked teams, a 1st in 50-year history of women’s AP Top 25; UConn, UCLA 1-2
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_bucks_trade_260126.jpg
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
lebron_james.jpg
Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe
nbc_enjoy_giannis_bucks_260126v2.jpg
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
SEC sets record with 10 ranked teams, a 1st in 50-year history of women’s AP Top 25; UConn, UCLA 1-2
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_bucks_trade_260126.jpg
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
lebron_james.jpg
Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe
nbc_enjoy_giannis_bucks_260126v2.jpg
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith-Njigba is 'unguardable', torches LAR defense

January 26, 2026 12:53 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson recap Jaxon Smith-Njigba's massive performance in the NFC Championship to help the Seattle Seahawks advance to Super Bowl LX.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_seattledefensev2_260126.jpg
04:27
Should there be concern for SEA defense in SB LX?
nbc_ffhh_nfcchamp_260116.jpg
05:43
Darnold had ‘the best game of his career’
afc_champ_game_mpx.jpg
08:08
Broncos will regret major mistakes vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sblxthoughts_260126.jpg
02:57
Super Bowl LX full of ‘amazing’ storylines
nbc_csu_nfcchampion_260126.jpg
10:10
Darnold silences critics in NFC Championship
nbc_roto_seahwaks_260126.jpg
02:00
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
06:58
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
09:40
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
07:50
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?
nbc_nfl_mcvaypresser2_260125.jpg
26
Does McVay think Stafford will return next season?
nbc_nfl_macdonaldpresser_260125.jpg
58
Macdonald: Darnold ‘shut a lot of people up’
woolenseahawksmcvaynfl.jpg
10:29
Florio: Taunting ‘not consistently applied’ in NFL
nbc_nfl_mcvaypresser_260125.jpg
58
McVay: Rams made ‘critical errors’ vs. Seahawks
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
16:08
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_nfl_diggspresser_260125.jpg
56
Diggs: Vrabel ‘probably best coach I ever had’
nbc_nfl_paytonpresserv2_260125.jpg
58
Payton shares why he went for it in second quarter
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
07:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
09:02
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team
nbc_pft_nfcchampstory_260123.jpg
11:34
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260123.jpg
04:25
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday
nbc_pft_stidham_260123.jpg
15:59
Stidham has opportunity in high-pressure situation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260123.jpg
15:59
How does Minter hire impact Jackson?
nbc_pft_jesseminterravens_260123.jpg
03:33
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260121.jpg
08:00
Minter fits the mold of a Ravens head coach
nbc_pft_billspc_260123.jpg
16:19
Florio: Pegula should have fired everyone
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
08:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260122.jpg
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_ffhh_mikemcdaniel_260122.jpg
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers

Latest Clips

nbc_enjoy_bucks_trade_260126.jpg
03:18
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
lebron_james.jpg
04:49
Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe
nbc_enjoy_giannis_bucks_260126v2.jpg
09:35
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
CavsvsMagic1-26.jpg
01:40
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
nbc_mcbb_uscvswis_260125.jpg
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
01:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
nbc_nba_sacvsdet_260125.jpg
01:59
HLs: Cunningham scores 29 as Pistons destroy Kings
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
nbc_smx_wdsrd3_260125.jpg
19:31
What riders said after SX Round 3 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_addiedeal_260125.jpg
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
nbc_wcbb_janjensenintv_260125.jpg
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_imsa_rolex24_260125.jpg
28:28
Highlights: IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260125.jpg
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
GettyImages-2258144399.jpg
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_carrickdiscussion_260125.jpg
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
nbc_pl_arsmu_260125.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260125.jpg
01:20
Martínez’s own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260125.jpg
01:11
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260125.jpg
01:46
Dorgu thunderbolts Man United ahead of Arsenal
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260125.jpg
01:52
Cunha’s belter puts Man United 3-2 in front
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260125__572851.jpg
01:25
Merino brings Arsenal level with Manchester United
oly_aswsl_wcspindleruv_shiffrinwin_v3.jpg
59
Shiffrin clinches 9th Crystal Globe title
oly_ssmtp_inzellwc_260125.jpg
02:37
U.S. men earn WC team sprint title in record time
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260125.jpg
02:37
Fernandez’s penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up v. Palace