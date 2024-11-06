Watch Now
'Sell high' on Stevenson ahead of Bears matchup
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson highlight Rhamondre Stevenson's recent production and explain why he's a valuable trade asset, and examine Davante Adams' reemergence in New York.
DET-HOU, SF-TB offer intriguing Week 10 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson share their top bets ahead of the NFL's Week 10 slate, including the 49ers' NFC showdown against the Buccaneers, and the Lions' trip to Houston to take on the Texans.
Can Pittman Jr., Allen bounce back in Week 10?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson pick the offensive weapons that they're either starting or sitting in Week 10 following some inconsistent production.
Thomas Jr. a ‘no-brainer’ start against Vikings
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson explain why fantasy managers should start Brian Thomas Jr. this week against the Minnesota Vikings, but think twice about starting Travis Etienne.
Is Stroud worth starting against the Lions?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson examine C.J. Stroud's current run of form with the Houston Texans and wonder if the better fantasy play is to put the second-year quarterback on the bench this week.
What role will Mingo have with the Dallas Cowboys?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson debate over Jonathan Mingo's role in the Dallas Cowboys after a lackluster start to his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.
Gauging Williams’ fantasy ceiling with Steelers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson share their thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers acquiring Mike Williams from the New York Jets before the trade deadline.
Analyzing Cowboys acquiring Mingo from Panthers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to Jerry Jones and the Cowboys giving up a fourth-round pick to acquire struggling wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Panthers.
Legette, Johnston lead WR Week 10 waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their top Week 10 waiver wire wide receiver adds, including Xavier Legette developing into a top target in Carolina and more.
Target Warren, Guerendo in RB Week 10 waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight their top running back waiver wire adds Week 10, including Jaylen Warren potentially getting a bigger workload and Isaac Guerendo maybe being the next man up.
Look to add Rodgers, Herbert in Week 10 QB waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers examine the top quarterbacks on the Week 10 waiver wire, highlighting Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert after their big performances in Week 8.
Snatch up TEs Henry, Gesicki on Week 10 waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers give their top waiver wire targets at the tight end position, including a few under-the-radar producers still available in most leagues.