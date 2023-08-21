Watch Now
Seven habits of highly effective fantasy drafters
Matthew, Jay and Connor break down their 7 Habits of Highly Effective Drafters for the upcoming fantasy football draft season.
Buying Elliott as all-down contributor for NE?
Matthew, Jay and Connor analyze Bill O' Brien's claim that running back Ezekiel Elliott can contribute on all three downs for the New England Patriots.
TEN’s Spears has fantasy value as Henry’s backup
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes Tyjae Spears' fantasy value as Derrick Henry's backup with the Tennessee Titans.
Warren pushing Harris for carries in PIT backfield
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers go through the latest fantasy football player news, including a brewing battle between Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris in the Pittsburgh Steelers' backfield.
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review the performance of Philadelphia's backfield against Cleveland, which is expected to be a three-headed monster this season, and address the struggles of Marcus Mariota.
Fantasy Mailbag: Best 2-QB league draft strategy?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers open the mailbag to discuss draft strategies for two QB leagues, finding value in 14-team leagues, and how late is too late to draft a running back.
Kelce a tier above the rest in Berry’s TE rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss their tight end fantasy football tiers, with Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson trailing Travis Kelce for the top spot.
Armstead questionable for Week 1; CLE in trouble?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Terron Armstead's leg injury and detail what it means for Miami's offense, address Cleveland's passing struggles and the emergence of Pittsburgh's Calvin Austin III.
Berry’s WR rankings headlined by Jefferson, Chase
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher reveal their wide receiver tiers, headlined by Tier 1 comprised of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, and Tyreek Hill.
St. Brown, Burks, Gage hurt in rough week for WRs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers react to wideout injuries from this week, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Treylon Burks, and Russell Gage, and detail how it impacts the Lions, Titans, and Bucs at this stage.
Gage injury gives Godwin, Evans even larger roles
Matthew Berry shares why Russell Gage's season ending injury is a "sad story" more than a "fantasy impact story" and details how it will impact Tampa Bay's offense.
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill kick off the Rotoworld staff's fantasy football mock draft. Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze the first round.