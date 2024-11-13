 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Colorado
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Finalists, predictions, betting favorites headlined by Colorado star Travis Hunter
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews
Caitlin Clark delivers big crowd, shines spotlight on women’s golf at Annika pro-am
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Backfield Report: Audric Estime enters Week 11 as Denver’s top back

nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkfinalites_241113.jpg
Full Highlights: Caitlin Clark, The Annika pro-am

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Start Chubb, sit Mattison in fantasy for Week 11

November 13, 2024 11:55 AM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Nick Chubb is a viable fantasy play in Week 11 before diving into Alexander Mattison's recent struggles.
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241113.jpg
2:49
Commanders, Colts lead early line Week 11 bets
nbc_ffhh_eatinggood_241113.jpg
11:31
Fantasy impact of Colts going back to Richardson
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_241113.jpg
5:22
Thielen, Pacheco lead injuries to track in Week 11
replacer.jpg
2:11
Is Lockett being ‘phased out’ of SEA offense?
nbc_ffhh_adamsdell_241113.jpg
7:45
What should managers do with Adams, Dell?
nbc_ffhh_darnold_241113.jpg
2:47
Can Darnold be trusted in fantasy vs. Titans?
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241112.jpg
1:33
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
nbc_ffhh_waivertes_241112.jpg
5:40
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_241112.jpg
2:04
Is Hill still a must-start for rest of the season?
nbc_ffhh_playerstodrop_241112.jpg
1:38
Feel comfortable dropping WRs Johnson, Worthy
nbc_ffhh_waiverrrs_241112.jpg
4:52
Snatch up RBs Spears, Estime on Week 11 waivers
nbc_ffhh_waiverwrs_241112.jpg
11:11
Target WRs Jeudy, Johnston on Week 11 waiver wire
