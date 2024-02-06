 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alesander Rossi 2024 livery.jpg
Arrow McLaren takes to social media to reveal 2024 livery of Alexander Rossi
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Craftsman 150
Toyota Racing announces 2024 driver development lineup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
nbc_golf_gt_gcpodroundtable_240206.jpg
WM Phoenix Open has become ‘the people’s open’
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240206.jpg
Chelsea’s defense lacks ‘desire’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alesander Rossi 2024 livery.jpg
Arrow McLaren takes to social media to reveal 2024 livery of Alexander Rossi
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Craftsman 150
Toyota Racing announces 2024 driver development lineup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
nbc_golf_gt_gcpodroundtable_240206.jpg
WM Phoenix Open has become ‘the people’s open’
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240206.jpg
Chelsea’s defense lacks ‘desire’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Super Bowl LVIII player props: Purdy, CMC, Mahomes

February 6, 2024 01:08 PM
Rotoworld’s Patrick Daugherty joins Matthew Berry to break down DraftKings Sportsbook player props for Super Bowl LVIII, with looks at Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldheadlines_240206.jpg
13:52
Eagles have ‘a lot at stake’ with Moore as new OC
Now Playing
Group_Shot_copy.jpg
11:03
Gannon praises Purdy’s ‘incredible poise’
Now Playing
Berry_Raiders_interview_copy.jpg
7:57
O’Connell discusses growing chemistry with Meyers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_earlysbbets_240205.jpg
2:55
Berry eyeing Chiefs (+2) for his early SB lean
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tfarb_240205.jpg
4:32
Free agent RBs looking for fantasy bounce back
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tfapasscatchers_240205.jpg
7:06
Free agency impacting ceilings for Higgins, Ridley
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_topqbfreeagents_240205.jpg
10:06
Cousins the ‘biggest needle mover’ among FA QBs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240205.jpg
12:32
How much upside does Kingsbury bring to WAS?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_probowlreactions_240205.jpg
4:37
Reacting to ‘creative’ 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berryonquinn_240201.jpg
5:20
Quinn will not be ‘Rivera 2.0' with Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_240129.jpg
2:11
Caution betting against Andy Reid after a bye
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bestofcomp_240129.jpg
5:35
Best of 2023 Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Now Playing