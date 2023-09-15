Watch Now
Swift erupts for Eagles and fantasy managers
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew recaps the best and worst performers from Thursday Night Football, including D'Andre Swift putting Philly on his back and Justin Jefferson's heroic effort in a loss.
McCaffrey going to be ‘the guy’ against the Rams
Matthew Berry hears pitches from Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers about what lines to take in NFL Week 2 and all three look at the biggest spreads this weekend brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry’s practice report
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the latest practice report updates, where Aaron Jones is still out for the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams logged a full practice heading into Week 2.
Week 2 QB Love/Hate: Prescott just QB18 for Berry
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers & Jay Croucher run through Berry's Week 2 QB Love and Hate lists with Dak Prescott's opponent, the New York Jets defense, putting him on the latter list.
Ridley leads Berry’s Week 2 pass catchers
Matthew Berry explains what he loves about Calvin Ridley, Zach Ertz and more pass catchers around the NFL in Week 2.
Berry upgrades Chubb with Week 2 matchup at PIT
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk about running backs that crack Berry's Love List for Week 2 including Nick Chubb who was involved in the pass game last week.
Hockenson a popular player prop target on Thursday
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher sift through the DraftKings Sportsbook player props for Thursday's week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL RBs Ekeler, Jones, Gainwell banged up
Matthew Berry rips through the notable names on the injury reports and how it'll impact player usage and availability for Week 2, especially Austin Ekeler and Kenneth Gainwell, who will not suit up against the Vikings.
Samuel: ‘Sky is the limit’ for 49ers offense
Deebo Samuel joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher on behalf of Snickers to discuss the state of the 49ers offense, his connection with Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk's growth and some notable fantasy football team names.
Will White, Williams bounce back in Week 2?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate which slow-starting running backs you should believe in and which ones you should be concerned about. They also look at Dalton Schultz’s stock.
Is it time to close out on London, Kirk?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. look at some wide receivers who started the season in concerning fantasy fashion and debate if it’s already time to move on.
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why it's not time to panic after slow starts from MVP candidates such as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.