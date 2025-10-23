Skip navigation
Higgins, Rice among top WR plays for Week 8
October 23, 2025 12:45 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down why Rashee Rice and Tee Higgins are among the pass catchers they expect to have big fantasy games in Week 8.
Related Videos
06:43
Nix, Herbert lead Berry’s Week 8 QB Love List
04:41
Herbert, Gadsden props headline MIN vs. LAC bets
03:14
Lower expectations for Love, Maye in Week 8
02:38
Waddle and Pittman might struggle during Week 8
02:12
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
01:35
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
04:48
Croskey-Merritt, Judkins could have rough weeks
12:34
Hall, Henry headline Berry’s Week 8 RB Love List
05:00
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
02:44
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
04:11
NFL Week 8 Preview: Cowboys vs. Broncos
03:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Giants vs. Eagles
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots
03:48
NFL Week 8 Preview: 49ers vs. Texans
02:16
Lean on Packers to defeat Rodgers’ Steelers on SNF
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Bengals
04:50
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Panthers
03:21
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Ravens
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Dolphins vs. Falcons
06:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Chargers
04:39
PFT Mailbag: Top Vikings-Chargers storylines
16:57
Vincent on Greenlaw, tush push, onside kick, more
02:05
Ravens remove games from their locker room
05:24
Narduzzi knew the field ‘was shot,’ per Fillipponi
05:23
Vincent sheds light on the future of the tush push
05:30
Vincent: Greenlaw situation ‘put everyone in bind’
01:45
Vincent: We didn’t assist on Goff trick play call
01:35
Why it’s time to consider onside kick alternatives
05:31
Evaluating if Steelers regret trading Pickens
Latest Clips
02:54
Billups, Rozier charged in NBA gambling scandal
04:25
Liu relives the best moment of her career
05:59
How Shiffrin and Johnson joined forces at worlds
07:00
Chock/Bates withstood lengthy delay before upgrade
11:46
Edgecombe ‘was not rattled’ in historic debut
10:00
What is a ‘perfect season’ for Bucks, Wizards?
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
02:23
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
04:43
Melnikova edges Wong by one tenth in all-around
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
04:02
Wong runner-up to Melnikova at gymnastics worlds
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
02:32
Northwestern transfer QB Stone ‘worth the wait’
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
05:37
Caylor 13th in women’s all-around at worlds
01:25
Nemour of Algeria sets top mark on bars at worlds
11:28
Iraola reflects on Bournemouth’s hot start
01:28
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers’ HOF
03:00
Fillipponi: PIT didn’t block Rodgers from McAfee
05:37
Will Steelers QB Rodgers return for 2026 season?
03:03
Vrabel taking steps to ‘right the ship’ in NE
02:16
Jets owner Johnson calls out QB Fields
03:04
Why Ravens have been a ‘model franchise’
11:35
How Dak makes teammates around him better
03:11
Why NFL wouldn’t change SB LX halftime performer
01:53
Jackson back on practice field in limited capacity
