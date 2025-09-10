McMillan OROY at +1500 leads Week 2 futures bets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 8 Notre Dame takes off reins on CJ Carr and will turn him loose against No. 16 Texas A&M
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Unranked Florida faces a daunting stretch with coach Billy Napier’s job on the line
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rams at Titans 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
Dak looked ‘brilliant’ against Eagles in Week 1
Giants ‘need juice’ on offense after Week 1 dud
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 8 Notre Dame takes off reins on CJ Carr and will turn him loose against No. 16 Texas A&M
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Unranked Florida faces a daunting stretch with coach Billy Napier’s job on the line
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rams at Titans 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
Dak looked ‘brilliant’ against Eagles in Week 1
Giants ‘need juice’ on offense after Week 1 dud
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
McMillan OROY at +1500 leads Week 2 futures bets
September 10, 2025 01:36 PM
The Happy Hour crew list off their favorite long-odds futures for the 2025 NFL season, including the Jets' Aaron Glenn and picks for both Rookie of the Year awards.
Related Videos
07:41
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
03:24
Dak looked ‘brilliant’ against Eagles in Week 1
02:19
Giants ‘need juice’ on offense after Week 1 dud
02:51
McCarthy’s resiliency was on display in NFL debut
02:29
Patriots should be favored over Dolphins in Week 2
02:23
‘Enthusiasm’ around IND prevalent in Week 2 lines
06:32
Raiders showing ‘discipline’ under Carroll
02:24
Herbert ‘should be the third favorite’ for NFL MVP
11:50
Chiefs, Lions were disappointing in Week 1
04:35
Fields’ Jets debut, Williams turn heads in Week 1
04:20
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
02:35
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
08:31
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2
05:32
PFT Draft: Those who could use a Week 1 do-over
04:45
Why Watson’s reported extension is a ‘win-win’
02:33
Daniels’ wrist appears to be a ‘non-issue’
03:19
Parsons sheds light on how to defend Daniels
11:53
Moody could be better off with a fresh start
14:06
PFT Power Rankings: DET, KC fall Week 2, LAC rise
02:13
Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries
02:56
Kittle being on IR will force him to rest, heal
15:54
Does Carter’s punishment change the precedent?
01:44
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
01:25
Williams’ struggles ‘very concerning’ for Bears
11:59
Ranking QBs on new teams’ debut performances
02:01
Vikings leapfrog Lions in odds to win division
01:26
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
17:03
Bears ‘will be sick’ with blown lead vs. Vikings
01:05
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
05:41
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
Latest Clips
01:56
Claiborne, Navarro props top CFB Week 3 best bets
01:47
Dalzell ‘all in’ on Florida to upset LSU on road
02:12
Is Georgia on upset watch against Tennessee?
01:50
Bet on Wisconsin RB Jones’ over against Alabama
03:05
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
11:12
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
01:17
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
01:21
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan
08:18
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
01:21
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
01:20
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
39:52
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 16
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
01:53
Anderson’s mindset key to snowboarding success
05:56
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
05:12
Colts’ Jones headlines QB waiver wire for Week 2
05:29
Fannin leads TE waiver wire after Kittle injury
03:57
Bigsby traded from Jaguars to Eagles
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
03:34
Look to Browns’ Sampson on Week 2 RB waiver wire
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
05:16
Washington leads deep league WR waiver wire adds
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
13:22
Target Johnston, Brown for Week 2 WR waiver wires
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue