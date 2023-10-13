Time to worry about Mahomes in fantasy?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilia Malinin
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 season
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four
ALCS and NLCS Best Bets: Phillies vs Diamondbacks and Astros vs Rangers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
nbc_cfb_mdtauliareax_231012.jpg
College Football Week 7 Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxinsiderep47_231013.JPG
Takeaways from the 2023 Motocross of Nations
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangaird2lites_231013.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
nbc_dps_jeudysmithbeef_231013.jpg
Smith Jr. ‘made it personal’ with Broncos’ Jeudy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilia Malinin
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 season
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four
ALCS and NLCS Best Bets: Phillies vs Diamondbacks and Astros vs Rangers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
nbc_cfb_mdtauliareax_231012.jpg
College Football Week 7 Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxinsiderep47_231013.JPG
Takeaways from the 2023 Motocross of Nations
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangaird2lites_231013.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
nbc_dps_jeudysmithbeef_231013.jpg
Smith Jr. ‘made it personal’ with Broncos’ Jeudy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Time to worry about Mahomes in fantasy?

October 13, 2023 12:58 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer their fantasy takeaways from the Chiefs’ “snoozy” Thursday night win over the Broncos.
Up Next
nbc_berry_lovehatewr_v2_231012.jpg
17:55
Berry’s Week 6 WR Love/Hate: Nacua, Samuel on top
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_231012.jpg
5:47
Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate led by Fields, Watson
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehaterbs_231012.jpg
13:20
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
Now Playing
nbc_berry_playernews_231012.jpg
5:14
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_231012.jpg
3:51
Berry’s fantasy preview for Broncos vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
Berry_Peacock_YouTube_copy.jpg
14:17
Jets’ Breece Hall is burning hot going into Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_231011.jpg
1:09
Jaguars at disadvantage vs. Colts in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_berry_openclose_231011.jpg
18:18
Ride Jaguars’ Lawrence against Colts in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_berry_richardsoninjury_231011.jpg
5:26
How Richardson’s injury affects Colts in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotonews_231011.jpg
8:58
How Kelce, Watson injuries impact fantasy rosters
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_231010.jpg
1:34
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnf_231010.jpg
4:40
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas
Now Playing