Top News

nbc_cfb_uscpennst_241012.jpg
Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock
Graham Mertz
Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
ARA American Rally Association Brandon Semenuk car driven by Lia Block cropped.jpg
Lia Block survives high-speed crash in Lake Superior Performance Rally
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_playernewsatlcar_241014.jpg
Falcons weapons take care of business vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_playernewshoune_241014.jpg
What Dell, Maye showed in Texans-Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6

October 14, 2024 12:15 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the players who fell flat as fantasy football options in Week 6.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
5:05
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6

nbc_ffhh_playernewsatlcar_241014.jpg
4:07
Falcons weapons take care of business vs. Panthers

nbc_ffhh_playernewshoune_241014.jpg
4:58
What Dell, Maye showed in Texans-Patriots

nbc_ffhh_playernewsdetdal_241014.jpg
7:23
Prescott, Cowboys flounder in loss to Lions

nbc_ffhh_playernewswasbal_241014.jpg
9:26
Henry, Flowers have found footing in BAL offense

nbc_ffhh_playernews_241014.jpg
9:48
Tucker, Godwin put in dominant showings

nbc_ffhh_tnfrotonewsseav2_241011.jpg
6:18
‘Bad day at the office’ for Geno vs. 49ers

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241011.jpg
5:37
Take overs on London, Montgomery in Week 6

nbc_ffhh_tnfrotonewsv3_241011.jpg
5:44
49ers don’t miss a beat despite Mason injury

nbc_berry_dennysegment_241011.jpg
7:04
Don’t forget about Hutchinson, Ertz this week

nbc_berry_whatsontap_241011.jpg
12:37
In on Goff, Robinson as Week 6 fantasy plays?

nbc_berry_injurytracking_241011.jpg
9:12
Taylor, Mixon among Week 6 injuries to track
