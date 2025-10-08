Warren, Prescott among early award favorites

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Harrison Burton will not return to AM Racing in 2026
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Mercury down 2-0 to Aces in WNBA Finals, but expanded best-of-seven format gives them hope
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex De Minaur wins 50th match of the season to reach quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Browns’ Judkins a ‘hold or buy’ option in Week 6
Bet Michigan State’s Chiles under 231.5 pass yards
Valentine may struggle against Ohio State defense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Harrison Burton will not return to AM Racing in 2026
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Mercury down 2-0 to Aces in WNBA Finals, but expanded best-of-seven format gives them hope
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex De Minaur wins 50th match of the season to reach quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Browns’ Judkins a ‘hold or buy’ option in Week 6
Bet Michigan State’s Chiles under 231.5 pass yards
Valentine may struggle against Ohio State defense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Warren, Prescott among early award favorites
October 8, 2025 01:25 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher run through their favorite Draftkings odds for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year.
Related Videos
09:21
Browns’ Judkins a ‘hold or buy’ option in Week 6
01:40
Njoku ‘No. 1 target’ for Gabriel in Browns offense
08:04
Brown ‘the most man interesting player in the NFL’
02:31
Will Moore breakout in Week 6 against Washington?
02:27
Meyers a ‘mid-tier WR3' in Week 6 against Titans
02:16
‘Close it out’ on Stevenson in Week 6
01:59
Charbonnet ‘trending down’ in Week 6
01:35
Herbert has a ‘dream matchup’ against the Dolphins
09:24
Flacco a ‘significant’ upgrade for the Bengals
06:27
Chiefs need ‘maximum effort’ to take down Lions
07:50
Are the Chiefs in trouble after loss to Jags?
06:06
Who belongs in NFC’s top tier with Lions?
01:42
Packers could beat Bengals in ‘emphatic blowout’
04:13
Jaguars still chasing AFC’s top-tier
01:52
Take Titans to cover against Raiders in Las Vegas
02:23
Keys for struggling teams to turn seasons around
01:39
Pick Pats to cover in favorable matchup vs. Saints
02:20
Harrison: Ravens are ‘just a mess’ at 1-4
04:32
Flacco won’t ‘survive’ with Bengals offensive line
10:08
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
02:37
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
11:37
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture
15:07
PFT Power Rankings: AFC hierarchy in flux
05:36
Daboll playing mind games with Eagles, Brown
11:13
Simms: Gannon has work to do in locker room
07:04
‘Desperate’ Ravens add Gilman, Gardner-Johnson
08:16
Simms unsure Flacco trade fixes much for Bengals
06:04
Pressure is on Taylor, Tobin in Cincinnati
08:26
Florio: ‘It feels like it’s disintegrating’ at UNC
01:40
Players to watch in Lions vs. Chiefs on SNF
Latest Clips
02:19
Bet Michigan State’s Chiles under 231.5 pass yards
01:30
Valentine may struggle against Ohio State defense
04:23
Indiana could upset Big Ten hierarchy in Eugene
02:17
Penn State, Texas both fall out of AP poll
16:21
Phillies’ offense has disappeared vs. Dodgers
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Timberwolves
01:04
Bulls, Cavaliers tested by late game situations
04:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Cavaliers
01:23
Clutch blocks seal Bulls’ preseason win over Cavs
08:13
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
01:00
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’
36
Carter gives Bulls lead with clutch bucket
01:55
Motocross of Nations Team USA performance review
03:34
The good and bad of LPGA parity
04:05
Carmichael: Shimoda ‘crushed it’ on 450 at MXoN
10:57
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 1
03:19
Englhardt destined to be ND Football Leprechaun
23
Porter Jr. creates space, Nance rattles the rim
04:12
Does Mobley have opportunity to be MVP candidate?
11
Nance swiftly finds Tomlin underneath
04:23
O’Mara among Title 24 picks for peak MXoN racers
04:48
Holeshot Challenge was ‘hell of a time’ RC and RV
15
Buzelis shows off the hustle on both ends
02:19
Atkinson excited for Cavs to ‘prove ourselves’
01:21
Michigan vs. USC: X-factors, keys to the game
01:49
Key players in Jaguars v. Seahawks battle
01:30
Run game will be key in Notre Dame-NC State
09:50
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
11:41
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
11:09
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue