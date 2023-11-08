Week 10 early lines: Packers-Steelers, NYG-DAL

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: NOV 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
NASCAR penalizes Corey Heim for actions in Truck Series finale
MLB: NLCS-Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Thursday Night Football Week 10 Best Bets: Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_csu_coweag_231108.jpg
Defenses must be unpredictable to stop the Eagles
nbc_dps_cooperflagg_231108.jpg
Why Flagg committed to Duke over UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: NOV 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
NASCAR penalizes Corey Heim for actions in Truck Series finale
MLB: NLCS-Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Thursday Night Football Week 10 Best Bets: Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_csu_coweag_231108.jpg
Defenses must be unpredictable to stop the Eagles
nbc_dps_cooperflagg_231108.jpg
Why Flagg committed to Duke over UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Week 10 early lines: Packers-Steelers, NYG-DAL

November 8, 2023 01:03 PM
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew dive into the DraftKings' early lines for Week 10 including Packers-Steelers, Giants-Cowboys and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredwrsv2_231107.jpg
11:54
Eye Dell, Douglas on Week 10 WR waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231107__884611.jpg
1:57
Croucher joins O’Connell for COY bandwagon
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbstesdst_231107.jpg
12:25
Berry: Pick up Murray on waivers if you can
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredrbsv2_231107.jpg
16:45
Herbert a top option on Week 10 RB waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231107.jpg
3:44
Berry’s Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekend_warriors_231106.jpg
6:33
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231106.jpg
2:56
Will Herbert put up numbers against the Jets?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernews_231106.jpg
33:01
Stroud’s monster performance headlines Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfpost_231106.jpg
1:59
Berry’s best plays for Monday Night Football
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_johnson_231103v3.jpg
17:10
Johnson paces Steelers against Titans on TNF
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pikcuplines_231103.jpg
2:01
Week 9 Pick-Up Lines: Saints’ Shaheed or Kamara?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231103.jpg
12:36
Bills’ Davis trending up in fantasy ahead of SNF
Now Playing