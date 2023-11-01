 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders
Gus Edwards Image.jpg
Week 8 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
giddings_mlm_twoshot.jpg
Maple Leaf Mel and the long arc of a horse-racing tragedy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_abergint_231101.jpg
Aberg taking quick success in stride
nbc_golf_gt_hosslerint_231101.jpg
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
nbc_berry_raidersfallout_231101.jpg
Outlooks for Adams, Jacobs after McDaniels’ exit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders
Gus Edwards Image.jpg
Week 8 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
giddings_mlm_twoshot.jpg
Maple Leaf Mel and the long arc of a horse-racing tragedy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_abergint_231101.jpg
Aberg taking quick success in stride
nbc_golf_gt_hosslerint_231101.jpg
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
nbc_berry_raidersfallout_231101.jpg
Outlooks for Adams, Jacobs after McDaniels’ exit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Week 9 early lines: Cowboys-Eagles, Fins-Chiefs

November 1, 2023 01:21 PM
Matthew Berry dives into DraftKings' early lines for Week 9 including Cowboys-Eagles, Dolphins-Chiefs and more.
Up Next
nbc_berry_raidersfallout_231101.jpg
7:07
Outlooks for Adams, Jacobs after McDaniels’ exit
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ridderbench_231101.jpg
4:48
Heinicke starting is ‘exciting’ for Pitts, London
Now Playing
nbc_berry_keepitopenorclose_231101.jpg
12:29
Week 9 start/sits: Moss, Stroud, Ford, Meyers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whoseatinggood_231101.jpg
6:20
Week 9 expectations for Edwards, Hopkins, McBride
Now Playing
nbc_berry_playernewsdobbs_231101.jpg
8:14
Berry’s Week 9 QB news: Dobbs, Levis, Stafford
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tradeupdatev2_231031.jpg
2:18
Berry: Dobbs to Vikings is great news for fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_futures_231031.jpg
1:34
Berry likes O’Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwirerwrs_231031.jpg
16:26
Target Cooks, Dotson as Week 9 WR waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnfreax_231031.jpg
2:44
Is Gibbs a ‘must-start’ after Week 8 breakout?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwiretes_231031.jpg
1:37
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwireqbs_231031.jpg
3:15
Carr, Howell lead Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire QBs
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwirerbs_231031.jpg
17:53
Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire RBs: Henderson, Spears
Now Playing