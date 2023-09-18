Watch Now
Who will get touches for Steelers vs. Browns?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the fantasy options at play in Week 2's Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Panthers against the Saints and Steelers against the Browns.
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher take a look at the DraftKings Sportsbook props for Monday’s slate of games as the Panthers take on the Saints and the Browns visit the Steelers.
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the Geno Smith’s big game, Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury, Puka Nacua’s huge target share and more.
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the players who dominated Week 2 in fantasy football, from Mike Evans to Nico Collins. They also evaluate Justin Fields and the other players who have them worried.
Burrow’s struggles, reinjury raise concerns
Matthew Berry explains why he isn’t panicking about Joe Burrow and the Bengals and evaluates the Week 2 fantasy football takeaways from the Ravens, Chiefs and Jaguars.
Dolphins-Patriots lead Berry’s fantasy matchups
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers look at start-worthy fantasy options in potential high-point-total games, including the Patriots hosting the Dolphins, Chiefs at Jaguars and Seahawks at Lions.
McCaffrey going to be ‘the guy’ against the Rams
Matthew Berry hears pitches from Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers about what lines to take in NFL Week 2 and all three look at the biggest spreads this weekend brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry’s practice report
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the latest practice report updates, where Aaron Jones is still out for the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams logged a full practice heading into Week 2.
Swift erupts for Eagles and fantasy managers
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew recaps the best and worst performers from Thursday Night Football, including D'Andre Swift putting Philly on his back and Justin Jefferson's heroic effort in a loss.
Week 2 QB Love/Hate: Prescott just QB18 for Berry
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers & Jay Croucher run through Berry's Week 2 QB Love and Hate lists with Dak Prescott's opponent, the New York Jets defense, putting him on the latter list.
Ridley leads Berry’s Week 2 pass catchers
Matthew Berry explains what he loves about Calvin Ridley, Zach Ertz and more pass catchers around the NFL in Week 2.
Berry upgrades Chubb with Week 2 matchup at PIT
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk about running backs that crack Berry's Love List for Week 2 including Nick Chubb who was involved in the pass game last week.