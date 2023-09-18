 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Robert MacIntyre
DFS Dish: Cazoo Open de France
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 3: Tank Dell Breakout
NFL: SEP 10 Panthers at Falcons
Monday Night Football Best Bets: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfgoal1_230918.jpg
Hudson-Odoi’s worldie puts Forest level v. Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_230918.jpg
Amdouni’s strike gives Burnley lead over Forest
KL.jpg
Bubba, Larson, Truex, Bell outlooks for Rd. of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Robert MacIntyre
DFS Dish: Cazoo Open de France
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 3: Tank Dell Breakout
NFL: SEP 10 Panthers at Falcons
Monday Night Football Best Bets: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfgoal1_230918.jpg
Hudson-Odoi’s worldie puts Forest level v. Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_230918.jpg
Amdouni’s strike gives Burnley lead over Forest
KL.jpg
Bubba, Larson, Truex, Bell outlooks for Rd. of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Who will get touches for Steelers vs. Browns?

September 18, 2023 02:46 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the fantasy options at play in Week 2's Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Panthers against the Saints and Steelers against the Browns.
Up Next
nbc_berry_dkmnf_230918.jpg
3:14
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props
Now Playing
nbc_berry_nfc_230918v2__076228.jpg
14:53
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wkndwarriorsv2_230918.jpg
12:41
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors
Now Playing
nbc_berry_afc_230918.jpg
15:26
Burrow’s struggles, reinjury raise concerns
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230915.jpg
19:54
Dolphins-Patriots lead Berry’s fantasy matchups
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkingspickuplines_230915.jpg
5:51
McCaffrey going to be ‘the guy’ against the Rams
Now Playing
nbc_berry_practicenews_230915.jpg
8:15
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry’s practice report
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnfreaction_230915.jpg
14:27
Swift erupts for Eagles and fantasy managers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qb_230914.jpg
7:37
Week 2 QB Love/Hate: Prescott just QB18 for Berry
Now Playing
nbc_berry_pass_230914__083039.jpg
16:32
Ridley leads Berry’s Week 2 pass catchers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbs_230914.jpg
13:39
Berry upgrades Chubb with Week 2 matchup at PIT
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnfbestbets_230914.jpg
3:07
Hockenson a popular player prop target on Thursday
Now Playing