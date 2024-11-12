Watch Now
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
The FFHH crew shares their favorite NFL futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 10, which include the Detroit Lions staying hot, winning the NFC and marching straight to the Super Bowl.
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
The FFHH crew lists some tight ends that should be targeted on waivers, including Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Dawson Knox, who could be the starting tight end for the Bills with Dalton Kincaid injured.
Is Hill still a must-start for the rest of season?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the inconsistent play of Tyreek Hill, debating whether or not Tua Tagovailoa’s speedy wide receiver is still a must-start for the remainder of the fantasy season.
Feel comfortable dropping WRs Johnson, Worthy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers share some players that fantasy football managers should feel comfortable releasing, including a pair of struggling wide receivers on stacked teams in the AFC.
Snatch up RBs Spears, Estime on Week 11 waivers
The FFHH crew explains why fantasy football team managers should be keeping an eye on young running backs Tyjae Spears and Audric Estime, who could provide a big spark for needy rosters as the playoffs approach.
Target WRs Jeudy, Johnston on Week 11 waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers give their top waiver wire targets at the wide receiver position, including Jerry Jeudy, who has a favorable upcoming schedule and a quarterback looking to feed him the ball.
Look to add Nix, Maye on Week 11 QB waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze why two rookie quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bo Nix and Drake Maye, should be picked up on the Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire.
Fantasy implications of Bears firing OC Waldron
The FFHH crew breaks down the Chicago Bears deciding to fire Shane Waldron and name Thomas Brown their offensive coordinator, discussing what the decision means for the Bears from a fantasy perspective moving forward.
Week 10 MNF best bets: Target TE Smith, RB Mostert
The FFHH crew details their favorite prop bets for the big Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, including the over on tight end Jonnu Smith’s receptions.
Robinson has huge game in tough loss to Saints
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss an amazing Week 10 outing for running back Bijan Robinson, who earned Weekend Warrior status after rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Saints.
Harris, Jones headline fantasy injuries to monitor
The FFHH crew analyzes the health of various key fantasy contributors, including running backs Najee Harris, Aaron Jones and Tank Bigsby, as well as tight ends Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid.
Jets falter offensively in big loss to Cardinals
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers talk about the New York Jets, a team that came into the year with huge expectations but hit rock bottom once again after getting blown out by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.