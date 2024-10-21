Watch Now
Dolphins' offense plumbs new depths vs. Colts
The Dan Le Batard Show analyzes the Miami Dolphins' continued struggles in their 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.
Takeaways from Steelers, Chiefs in NFL Week 7
Dan Patrick shares his takeaways from NFL Week 7, including Russell Wilson winning in his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs defense shining against the San Francisco 49ers
Believe in Dobbins, Mayfield overs on MNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pick out their favorite bets for Week 7’s Monday doubleheader featuring Ravens-Buccaneers and Chargers-Cardinals.
Walker enhances value with three-down ability
Kenneth Walker III’s fantasy value is clear, but Matthew Berry explains why there shouldn’t be too much concern about Bijan Robinson. The FFHH crew also offers the latest injury updates.
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the players who met the moment in Week 7 from a fantasy football perspective.
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
Plenty of stars fell flat on their faces from a production standpoint in Week 7. The FFHH crew breaks down the most concerning performances.
Get in on Love, Packers’ high-variance offense
Jordan Love is doing it all for the Packers (for better and worse), while C.J. Stroud is struggling to make a fantasy impact.
Did Wilson earn trust with performance vs. Jets?
Russell Wilson’s triumphant return was the biggest fantasy storyline in an insightful Steelers’ blowout over the Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Goff, Lions fire on all cylinders vs. Vikings
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions were "magnificent" in handing the Vikings their first loss of the season.
Hunt somehow the only Chief to start in fantasy
The Chiefs are not encouraging as a fantasy football outfit, but coming off a win over the 49ers, they’re primed for another long playoff run. San Francisco, meanwhile, continues to get battered.
Chiefs continuing to ‘figure out ways to win’
Steve Young joins Dan Patrick to share his reactions to NFL Week 7, including how the Chiefs continue to "figure out ways to win," Russell Wilson's debut with the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers' post game comments, and more.
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
PFT believes the Chiefs have a "mental advantage" over the 49ers after their Week 7 Super Bowl rematch, where Patrick Mahomes & Co. proved they're "inevitable."