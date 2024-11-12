Dolphins too inconsistent to finish above .500

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest
John Deere Classic - Previews
How to watch Caitlin Clark at the LPGA’s Annika event pro-am
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Championship Celebration
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents
nbc_roto_rts_mnf_241112.jpg
Trends in Rams offense favor Nacua over Kupp
nbc_pl_genxslot_241112.jpg
Comparing Slot’s Liverpool to Klopp’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest
John Deere Classic - Previews
How to watch Caitlin Clark at the LPGA’s Annika event pro-am
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Championship Celebration
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents
nbc_roto_rts_mnf_241112.jpg
Trends in Rams offense favor Nacua over Kupp
nbc_pl_genxslot_241112.jpg
Comparing Slot’s Liverpool to Klopp’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dolphins too inconsistent to finish above .500

November 12, 2024 03:02 PM
Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote joins the Dan Le Batard Show to discuss the state of affairs with the Miami Dolphins and debate how likely it is that the team will finish with a winning record.
Up Next
nbc_dps_dolphinsramsrecap_241112.jpg
6:51
Did Miami save their season with win against LA?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241112.jpg
1:33
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waivertes_241112.jpg
5:40
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_241112.jpg
2:04
Is Hill still a must-start for rest of the season?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playerstodrop_241112.jpg
1:38
Feel comfortable dropping WRs Johnson, Worthy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverrrs_241112.jpg
4:52
Snatch up RBs Spears, Estime on Week 11 waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwrs_241112.jpg
11:11
Target WRs Jeudy, Johnston on Week 11 waiver wire
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverqbs_241112.jpg
6:34
Look to add Nix, Maye on Week 11 QB waiver wire
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wrightint_241112.jpg
17:42
Chiefs remain undefeated; Jackson’s MVP odds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bearsfirewaldron_241112.jpg
6:02
Fantasy implications of Bears firing OC Waldron
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
4:22
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
3:45
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
Now Playing