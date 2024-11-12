Watch Now
Dolphins too inconsistent to finish above .500
Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote joins the Dan Le Batard Show to discuss the state of affairs with the Miami Dolphins and debate how likely it is that the team will finish with a winning record.
Did Miami save their season with win against LA?
The Dan Patrick show analyzes whether the LA Rams or Miami Dolphins are in a better position for the rest of the season, lingering worries about Tua Tagovailoa and if Tyreek Hill should already be a Hall of Famer.
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
The FFHH crew shares their favorite NFL futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 10, which include the Detroit Lions staying hot, winning the NFC and marching straight to the Super Bowl.
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
The FFHH crew lists some tight ends that should be targeted on waivers, including Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Dawson Knox, who could be the starting tight end for the Bills with Dalton Kincaid injured.
Is Hill still a must-start for rest of the season?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the inconsistent play of Tyreek Hill, debating whether or not Tua Tagovailoa’s speedy wide receiver is still a must-start for the remainder of the fantasy season.
Feel comfortable dropping WRs Johnson, Worthy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers share some players that fantasy football managers should feel comfortable releasing, including a pair of struggling wide receivers on stacked teams in the AFC.
Snatch up RBs Spears, Estime on Week 11 waivers
The FFHH crew explains why fantasy football team managers should be keeping an eye on young running backs Tyjae Spears and Audric Estime, who could provide a big spark for needy rosters as the playoffs approach.
Target WRs Jeudy, Johnston on Week 11 waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers give their top waiver wire targets at the wide receiver position, including Jerry Jeudy, who has a favorable upcoming schedule and a quarterback looking to feed him the ball.
Look to add Nix, Maye on Week 11 QB waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze why two rookie quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bo Nix and Drake Maye, should be picked up on the Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire.
Chiefs remain undefeated; Jackson’s MVP odds
Dan Patrick welcomes Nick Wright, who discusses the Kansas City Chiefs and their undefeated season thus far, as well as Lamar Jackson's chances of winning MVP despite poor playoff performances in the past.
Fantasy implications of Bears firing OC Waldron
The FFHH crew breaks down the Chicago Bears deciding to fire Shane Waldron and name Thomas Brown their offensive coordinator, discussing what the decision means for the Bears from a fantasy perspective moving forward.
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Dak Prescott will undergo season-ending surgery and what's next for the 3-6 Dallas Cowboys in a season that could result in wholesale changes to the team's structure.