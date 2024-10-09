Watch Now
Francesa: Jets shouldn't have protected Hackett
Radio host Mike Francesa joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the New York Jets firing head coach Robert Saleh, potential coaching candidates and why Woody Johnson isn't getting more scrutiny.
Patrick: ‘The blame should be on Aaron Rodgers’
Dan Patrick details why Aaron Rodgers is, ultimately, to blame for the New York Jets' struggles this season and the subsequent firing of Robert Saleh.
Schwarzenegger discusses playing Tebow on TV
Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger joins the Dan Patrick Show to detail his preparation to play Tim Tebow on "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez."
Expect high-scoring Ohio State-Oregon matchup
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison look ahead to the big matchup between Ohio State and Oregon in Week 7, and give their predictions for the game.
‘Don’t sleep on’ Bengals against Giants on SNF
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the Cincinnati Bengals being better than their record and how they're poised to get on track against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Chiefs are eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 6
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth look back on the Chiefs victory over the New Orleans Saints and discuss why Kansas City is eatin' good going into Week 6.
Harrison ‘scared’ for Maye ahead of first start
The FNIA crew share their thoughts and concerns about the New England Patriots choosing to start Drake Maye in Week 6 against the Houston Texans.
Dungy: Jets firing Saleh ‘absolutely ridiculous’
The Football Night in America podcast crew breaks down why the New York Jets decided to fire Robert Saleh and what part Aaron Rodgers might have played in the decision.
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
Chris Simms rolls the tape to illustrate Josh Allen's brutal 9-for-30 passing day in Houston and how the Texans capitalized on his lack of rhythm.
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher share their favorite bets ahead of the NFL's Week 6 slate, including the Colts' (-1) against the Titans and the Jets' moneyline against the Bills.
Swift ‘is here to stay’ as a viable fantasy option
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss D'Andre Swift's increasing fantasy value with the Chicago Bears after a slow start to the season.
Does Maye have any fantasy value against Texans?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher analyze Drake Maye's potential value in his first start for the New England Patriots against a stout Houston Texans defense.