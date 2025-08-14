 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
2025-26 NBA regular season schedule released: fantasy impact
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
Brock Purdy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_roto_rice_250814.jpg
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
nbc_roto_hourbs_250814.jpg
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_roto_rice_250814.jpg
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
nbc_roto_hourbs_250814.jpg
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jefferson (hamstring) still not practicing

August 14, 2025 03:34 PM
With Minnesota Vikings wide reciever Justin Jefferson still dealing with a hamstring injury, Denny Carter suggests monitoring and preparing to find other players to draft high in fantasy.

nbc_roto_rice_250814.jpg
01:22
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_mcbride_250814.jpg
07:48
McBride, Njoku among TEs with highest target rates
nbc_ffhh_ridley_250814.jpg
12:58
Ridley, Meyers lead WRs with high target shares
pickensberry.jpg
06:29
Cowboys WR Pickens ‘has every tool in the bag’
nbc_ffhh_kamara_250814.jpg
04:56
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
nbc_ffhh_jamesconner_250814.jpg
04:17
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250814.jpg
01:07
Nabers leads best bets for most receiving yards
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_250814.jpg
07:32
Williams ‘hasn’t been consistent enough’ in camp
nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
13:13
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_roto_49ers_250814.jpg
02:14
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
nbc_pft_jamescookcontract_250814.jpg
07:03
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
nbc_pft_penixjrfight_250814.jpg
05:05
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?
nbc_pft_kirkcousin_250814.jpg
07:03
Cousins will not play in preseason, Morris says
nbc_pft_nfcwestpredictions_250814.jpg
12:39
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC West
nbc_pft_cowboysfranchiseworthv2_250814.jpg
04:34
Are Dallas Cowboys worth more than $12.8 billion?
nbc_pft_sandersinjury_250814.jpg
11:02
Sanders unlikely to play Saturday against Eagles
nbc_pft_coltslogo_250814.jpg
02:06
Is Colts logo pretzel hilarious or revolting?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250814.jpg
12:58
Will Parsons eventually get new deal from Cowboys?
nbc_pft_swifttravis_250814.jpg
04:57
Swift, Kelce relationship ‘is great for the NFL’
nbc_pft_jerryjonescancer_250814.jpg
11:25
Cowboys’ Jones reveals he survived Stage 4 cancer
nbc_pft_collegefootball_250814.jpg
04:16
Will Florio attend Texas-Ohio State on Aug. 30?
nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
03:11
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_simms_wouldubeshocked_250813.jpg
07:46
Could Penix be a top-five QB in 2025?
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
04:44
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_fantasydeepsleepers_250812.jpg
12:43
Croskey-Merritt, Palmer lead deep sleepers in 2025
nbc_ffhh_rickysleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Expectations ‘should be high’ for 49ers’ Pearsall
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
09:26
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts
nbc_ffhh_chrisrashidsleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Olave, Shaheed are potential sleepers with Saints

nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_roto_hourbs_250814.jpg
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
nbc_roto_crews_250814.jpg
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
nbc_roto_hurston_250814.jpg
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
BelichickRTFACC.jpg
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
nbc_roto_oneil_250814.jpg
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
nbc_rtf_jimbogruden_250814.jpg
02:48
What to make of Fisher, Gruden’s proclamations
nbc_rtf_notredamepreview_250814.jpg
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
07:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_rtf_accpicks_250814.jpg
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?
nbc_rtf_coacheshotseat_250814.jpg
08:17
Are any Big Ten coaches on the hot seat?
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
nbc_rtf_bigtenpicks_250814.jpg
12:07
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State
nbc_rtf_preseasonappoll_250814.jpg
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
nbc_bte_acesmercury_250814.jpg
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
nakase.jpg
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
nbc_bte_army_250814.jpg
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
nbc_roto_nbachamp_250814.jpg
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250814.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_roto_cook_250813.jpg
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
nbc_roto_mooney_250813.jpg
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
nbc_roto_chargers_250813.jpg
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW