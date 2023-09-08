Watch Now
Montgomery barrels through traffic for Lions lead
David Montgomery finds the open lane for an eight-yard run up the middle into the end zone to put the Lions up 21-20 after the extra point in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs.
Up Next
Highlights: Lions shock reigning Super Bowl champs
Highlights: Lions shock reigning Super Bowl champs
The Lions put their “313 grit” on display, edging out the Chiefs 21-20 at Arrowhead Stadium with a momentous NFL Kickoff victory.
Goff: We’re ‘built for’ gritty wins like Kickoff
Goff: We’re ‘built for’ gritty wins like Kickoff
Jared Goff explains to Melissa Stark how the Lions were able to stay composed on the road against the Chiefs and outlines the keys behind their 21-20 win.
Branch returns Mahomes interception 50 yds for TD
Branch returns Mahomes interception 50 yds for TD
Brian Branches’ quick hands pay off, snagging Patrick Mahomes' deflected pass with one hand and running it back 50 yards to the end zone for his first career TD to level the score 14-14 in the third quarter.
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes’ laser
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes' laser
Patrick Mahomes rifles a pass to Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice deep in the end zone to level the score 7-7 after the extra point in the second quarter against the Lions.
Goff feeds St. Brown for first TD of NFL season
Goff feeds St. Brown for first TD of NFL season
Jared Goff connects with Amon-Ra St. Brown just outside the goal line, where the WR runs it into the end zone to put the Lions up 7-0 after the extra point.
Chiefs unveil Super Bowl LVII championship banner
Chiefs unveil Super Bowl LVII championship banner
Watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ ceremony to show off their new Super Bowl LVII championship banner ahead of their season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Goodell: NFL considers football a ‘global sport’
Goodell: NFL considers football a ‘global sport’
Roger Goodell explains to Mike Tirico why he sees international games as the NFL’s “next big frontier,” as well as reveals his comfort level on legalized betting, after a number of player suspensions.
Inside Kelce’s knee injury, Jones’ holdout
Inside Kelce’s knee injury, Jones’ holdout
Mike Florio provides insight on Travis Kelce’s outlook, given the TE will miss Kickoff due to a bone bruise, and Chris Jones, who is prepared to hold out until Week 8 while “just looking for a raise.”
Galaxy Brains: A new philosophy for the Cowboys?
Galaxy Brains: A new philosophy for the Cowboys?
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the Dallas Cowboys' new Latin team motto, Jahmyr Gibbs as a vertical threat for the Detroit Lions, and Tom Brady's off-the-field endeavors.
NFL Week 1 hot takes to monitor
NFL Week 1 hot takes to monitor
Dan Patrick and the Danettes turn on the hot take machine ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Carr explains why he’s so high on Fields this year
Carr explains why he's so high on Fields this year
David Carr joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Caleb Williams' father's comments on his son's NFL future, preview the upcoming NFL season, and share why he's keeping a close eye on Justin Fields this season.